ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

SEIRPC receives grant for Mt. Pleasant project

KBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Pleasant, IA- The Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission has received a grant of just under half a million...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Sewer repair starts Monday in Muscatine

The 500 block of Leroy Street will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, July 18 to replace a private sewer connection at 500 Leroy Street. The closure is expected to last until Monday, July 27. Rivo, Inc., is replacing the entire sewer line from the house to the sewer main due to a needed […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

County may join CenturyLink settlement

LEE COUNTY - A proposed $280,000 settlement with CenturyLink will be in front of the Lee County Supervisors on Monday. The agreement is being proposed as a settlement to litigation that CenturyLink initiated in 2020 after the communications company satisfied a judgment against it related to a construction project to expand and repave a road to and around the Iowa Fertilizer Plant in Lee County.
KCRG.com

Sendoff ceremony for National Guard members held in Tiffin

Families, friends send off National Guard members being deployed to Poland. 80 members of the Iowa Army National Guard took part in a sendoff ceremony today as they prepare to serve halfway across the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke for the first time since Friday, after...
TIFFIN, IA
KWQC

One dead after ATV collides with deer in Des Moines Co.

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - On July 17, 2022 at a approximately 2:01 AM, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 120th Ave north of 260th Street in reference to an ATV accident involving 2 individuals. The ATV collided with a deer, and both individuals were...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Mount Pleasant, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Mason City, IA
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman honored posthumously after saving over 300 lives

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The lives of over 300 people have been saved, thank to one Ottumwa woman. On Wednesday, the late Kayte Moster, who was only 20 when she died, was honored posthumously by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). After her death in 2012, since she was a...
OTTUMWA, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Food Festival in Iowa is All About Sweet Corn

We have plenty of food festivals here in Iowa, but which one is the very best?. Love Food recently put out a list of the best food festival in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over here in the Eastern part of the state! The winner is The West Point Sweet Corn Festival in West Point, Iowa, which is located in Lee County.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Alcohol distribution laws set to change

Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Seirpc#The Pen City Current
ktvo.com

Several arrested during Mt. Pleasant drug bust

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA — There was an investigation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office into the distribution of marijuana in Henry County, Iowa in April/May 2022. Authorities used a search warrant at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and seized marijuana and indicia of distribution. Monte Moehn, 25...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
K92.3

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
beckersasc.com

State settles U of Iowa, physician group malpractice suit for $7.5M

The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a $7.5 million malpractice settlement after a man was left with severe neurological deficits following treatment of a bleeding brain tumor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, the Globe Gazette reported July 12. Seven details:. 1. Seventy-five...
Local 4 WHBF

Two 13 year olds charged in connection with stolen car

Two 13 year olds were taken into custody early Friday morning in connection with a stolen car out of the Cedar Rapids area. Johnson County Deputies responded to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 380 at the 7 mile marker on Friday July 15 at 12:28 a.m. A deputy located the vehicle a short time later, still travelling southbound on Interstate 380 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued, ending on Hwy 1 SW near Kitty Lee Rd SW in Iowa City. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both identified as 13-year-old males and the deputy learned the vehicle had been recently stolen from the Cedar Rapids area.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KCAU 9 News

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead, 1 injured in ATV/deer accident

Deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident on July 17 at approximately 2 a.m. at 120th Avenue north of 260th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that the ATV had collided with a deer and two individuals on the vehicle had been ejected from it.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Second Fairfield Teen Accused Of Killing Teacher Wants Change Of Venue

(Fairfield, IA) — A second Fairfield teenager accused of killing his Spanish teacher tells the court he wants a change of venue, too. Attorneys for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale filed that motion today (Thursday). WHO/TV reports a change of venue was already granted for 16-year-old Willard Miller last month. Goodale and Miller are accused of killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber last year. Both teens are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. No motive for the crime has ever been revealed.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Wednesday, July 13

07/12/22 - 1:36 a.m. - Fort Madison police arrested Dalton Jerald McKeown, 26, of Fort Madison in the 3700 block of Avenue L, on a charge of OWI-2nd offense. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 07/12/22 - 2:25 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a...
LEE COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

Two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the shooting, according to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 4. A person who held a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputy at gunpoint and fled in the deputy’s patrol vehicle later died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy