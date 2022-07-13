SEIRPC receives grant for Mt. Pleasant project

Two 13 year olds were taken into custody early Friday morning in connection with a stolen car out of the Cedar Rapids area. Johnson County Deputies responded to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 380 at the 7 mile marker on Friday July 15 at 12:28 a.m. A deputy located the vehicle a short time later, still travelling southbound on Interstate 380 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued, ending on Hwy 1 SW near Kitty Lee Rd SW in Iowa City. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both identified as 13-year-old males and the deputy learned the vehicle had been recently stolen from the Cedar Rapids area.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO