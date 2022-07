Diana Taurasi recorded 29 points and seven rebounds to lead the Phoenix Mercury to an 80-75 comeback victory over the visiting Washington Mystics on Thursday night. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 24 points, nine assists and three steals for Phoenix (11-15), which won for the fifth time in its past eight games. Sophie Cunningham contributed 13 points and seven boards and Shey Peddy had 12 points and three steals for the Mercury, who trailed by 15 points after the first quarter.

