On Saturday, July 16th, the editor of Scio Community Newsletter, Pam Boyd, held a Q & A session with three candidates running for the vacated trustee seat. In attendance were Patrick McLaughlin, Abby Vakilian, and Jillian Kerry, who are all running under the Democratic ticket. Questions were submitted ahead of time from Scio Township residents and vetted by the township co-chairs. From a top hat, each question was randomly selected and asked of the next candidate waiting for a turn.

SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO