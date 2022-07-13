ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

By Learfield News
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Evansdale, IA) -- The ten-year anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey is today (Wednesday). Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent Scott Reger says they continue to look at new and old tips on the case. The girls’ bodies were found in a Bremer County...

www.kmaland.com

KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo Police warn of text scam posing as Veridian Credit Union

WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo Police are warning people about a text message that may scam you out of personal info or money. The Facebook post says police confirmed with Veridian Credit Union that the text message is not legitimate. Police warn you not to click on the link or even open the message.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol: Sleepy driver to blame for central Iowa crash

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel is to blame for a crash in central Iowa Wednesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at Mallard Avenue and 30th Street, north of Iowa Falls, at about 6:30 a.m.
IOWA FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Restaurant to Return 10 Years After Closing

A Waterloo restaurant is back and will be opening in a new location. Earlier this month, news came out that a popular Waterloo plans to reopen in a new location. The kicker?. It closed about ten years ago. Carpenters Diner in Waterloo closed its doors for the final time in...
KCRG.com

Driver still at large after Cedar Falls Car Chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:53 p.m. Friday night a driver refused to pull over for Cedar Falls Police when they tried to start a traffic stop due to a moving violation. Police pursued the driver down 21st Street, 22nd Street, College Street, Main Street, and Walnut Street. During the chase, the driver was reckless and drove at high speeds.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Killer likely familiar with crime scenes in Evansdale case

Evansdale park and foundation honor victims that were taken too soon. Through the heartache of losing two young girls in the summer of 2012, came a beautiful park to honor the lives of Lyric Cook-Morrisey, Elizabeth Collins and countless others gone too soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. He says taking...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out

Parents to learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for possible school shooting. Parents can learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for the possibility of a mass shooting at school. Iowa State Fair in need of more workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vendors say they still don't...
Elizabeth Collins
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA

