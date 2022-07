A LaPorte man has been charged with murder stemming from an August 9, 2021 shooting. The LaPorte County Prosecutor charged Lamar Friend, 41, of LaPorte with one count of Murder in the death of Leland Collins, 34, of Michigan City. Friend was also charged with one count of Attempted Murder. The attempted murder charge was included due to a female who was with Collins at the time he was shot and killed.

2 DAYS AGO