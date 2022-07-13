10 Best Sci-Fi and Horror Shows to Watch After 'Stranger Things', According to Metacritic

In many ways, the upcoming Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris appears to be quite a conventional film. Based on a novel about a cleaning lady in post-war London who saves up for a trip to Paris in order to buy a Dior gown, it seems to be the kind of frothy, crowd-pleasing dramedy Britain does so well. But now that the movie industry is in its post-pandemic phase (mostly), films like Mrs. Harris — amiable, modest, geared towards older audiences — are shunted off to streaming more often than not. And yet there it is, its poster proudly on display next to Thor: Love and Thunder outside movie theaters across the country. Mrs. Harris’ theatrical release is risky, but encouraging all the same; if nothing else, it lets audiences see the great Lesley Manville in a leading role on the big screen.

