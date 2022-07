All summer, Pitt 2023 commit Carlton Carrington has been competing for Team Melo, a DMV-based program that competes on the Nike EYBL circuit. The EYBL is arguably the most talent-filled travel basketball circuit out there, along with Adidas and Under Armor’s circuits. Carrington and his Team Melo teammates have been lighting it up all summer, and recently qualified for the EYBL championships at Peach Jam, where hundreds of college coaches and scouts gather in late July every season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO