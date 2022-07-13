ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ms. Marvel’ Ending Explained: Is Ms. Marvel a Mutant?

By Brett White
For the past six weeks, Ms. Marvel has dazzled Marvel fans with its charming mix of 21st century teen drama and good old superheroics. It’s been a blast watching Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) uncover her roots and embrace her heritage… and all of the many cosmic implications that come with it. She’s more than just your typical Jersey girl. As the finale demonstrated, there is no normal when it comes to superheroes.

But the Ms. Marvel finale did more than establish Kamala Khan as the beloved protector of Jersey City. In fact, the ripple effect of Ms. Marvel could soon be felt across the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and change the entire franchise as we know it. That’s a lot for a show about a teen girl and a bangle, but it’s true!

So, what’s up with that big end reveal? What does it mean for the MCU moving forward and how does it connect to Kamala Khan’s comic book origins? Keep on reading — and SPOILERS ahead!

Ms. Marvel ending explained: Is Kamala Khan a mutant?

At the end of the episode, before the mid-credits scene, Kamala’s brainy best bud Bruno (Matt Lintz) pulls her aside and drops a bomb on her. He says that he was taking a look at her genetics again — not in a creepy way, but to check and see if Kamala’s brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) could have powers too — and he noticed something. He says that Kamala’s genetics are different from her brother’s.

“Kamala,” says Bruno, “there’s something different in your genes… like a mutation.”

Photo: Disney+

Just in case you missed what they’re implying, the score is briefly punctuated by the riff from the ’90s X-Men theme song; the same thing happened when that X-Men Easter egg appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After taking a beat, Kamala exhales and says, “Whatever it is, it’s just gonna be another label” and moves on. But… uh… mutation? Kamala might not think that’s a big deal, but every single Marvel fan knows that the mere mention of mutation is cause to hit the panic button (a positive panic button).

So, is Kamala Khan a mutant?

Well, according to Bruno’s science, yeah she is. We at least know that her genetics are not different because of an adoption reveal or something. Bruno’s big reveal follows a scene wherein Kamala’s dad (Mohan Kapoor) tells her about how hard he and her mother tried to have a second child. If Kamala was adopted, I mean, that’s the time to tell her. Plus the entire series has been about Kamala’s lineage. She’s not adopted. She’s 1/8th djinn and a mutant on top of that. Who knows what this combination really means for her, but it’s possible that this is why controlling the Noor was easier for her than it was for Kamran (Rish Shah). Maybe?

Are there mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

There weren’t until now!!! Just to keep this as simple as possible: when the MCU started in 2008, the feature film rights to all of Marvel’s mutant characters (a.k.a. the X-Men) were owned by Fox. That meant that mutants could not appear in Marvel Studios movies, and when they did — like Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch — their powers had to be explained using a different origin. But then Disney, who owns Marvel, bought Fox and all of the superheroes the company had access to.

We’ve been waiting a while to see how Marvel Studios would work mutants into the already incredibly dense mythology of the MCU, and now we’ve gotten our first hint. It sure does look like Kamala Khan is the MCU’s first mutant, alternate reality versions of Charles Xavier aside, and she may not be the last. It hasn’t been confirmed yet but, like, if you’re cool with light spoilers, just google “Wakanda Forever” and “Tenoch Huerta.”

Is Kamala Khan a mutant in the comics?

She is not, but there’s an argument to be made that she should or would have been had circumstances been different! Remember how I said that for a long while, Marvel Studios could not use mutant characters? Well, to get around that, Marvel Comics spent a lot of the early 2010s focusing on a group of characters who also have superpowers: the Inhumans. Ms. Marvel was actually introduced during a storyline wherein a whole bunch of presumably human individuals suddenly discover that they have latent Inhuman genes and also superpowers. Kamala Khan was one of them.

Now, all of that has been changed for the TV show because the Inhumans had their chance on TV and it did not go well. But in a way, the reveal that Kamala Khan is a mutant in the MCU feels a bit like a course correction from the comics. After all, Kamala was only an Inhuman because Marvel Comics was trying to make Inhumans happen; she could just have easily gotten her powers because she was a mutant, but Marvel maybe wasn’t into making more A-list mutants at that time.

So there is all that! Ms. Marvel is a mutant in the MCU, and that brings us one step closer to finally getting the X-Men in the MCU. If you haven’t hit the Good Panic button yet, hit it and start panicking in a positive manner.

