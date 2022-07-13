ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in High Point offers summer fun and learning

By Cambridge Cunningham
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club knows how to blend education with entertainment. The center at 121 Southwest Cloverleaf Place in High Point offers a safe space for summer fun for more than 50 children participating in the club’s S.T.E.A.M. Summer Day Camp.

Eight weeks of activities incorporate lessons in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“My daughter enjoys taking all the trips that the kids go on,” parent Sherelle Daniels said. “She loves swimming and enjoys the time that she’s able to spend with her friends here.”

The nonprofit is dedicated to education year-round. Teachers and tutors in the after-school program also help students stay on track. A Community Impact grant from the High Point Community Foundation helps provide specialized support.

Theatre Art Galleries in High Point offers kids a creative outlet for the summer

“Your child will definitely grow and benefit from what we’re doing here,” branch manager Ronald Rice said.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in High Point serves more than 100 families every year. The staff and lessons that are taught are why many parents like Amber Johnson say they send their children back year after year.

“It’s not a place like a daycare where you’re just dropping off your kids temporarily. They are learning, they are engaging. They are learning how to become young smart adults. They are talking about their careers. It’s all instructional based and biblical and that’s what I love the most,” Johnson said.

There are still spots available in the S.T.E.A.M. Summer Day Camp. You can register your child or find more information on the Salvation Army Carolinas website . The camps run through Aug. 12.

