CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne’s most world-renowned festival is still several days away, but it hasn’t stopped some in the community from getting into the spirit. A group of workers, figures and volunteers involved with Cheyenne Frontier Days participated in a Bucking Horse Roundup on Sunday afternoon with horses from a pasture north of the city being brought through the streets all the way to Frontier Park, where the action for the “Daddy of ’em All” starts Friday.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO