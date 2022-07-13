ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASUS Zenfone 9 to launch on July 28 - and we know what's coming

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

Having recently launched the ROG Phone 6 series , ASUS has now announced an upcoming online-only event where the company will launch the Zenfone 9, successor to the Zenfone 8 . The Taiwanese manufacturer has said that the July 28 unveiling will see the Zenfone 9 with “upgraded cameras, one-handed UI design, long-lasting battery, and impressive performance.” As well as an incredibly compact form factor – something its predecessor is loved for, ASUS has told us the Zenfone 9 will feature latest flagship Snapdragon® 8+ Gen1 Mobile Platform processor from Qualcomm, giving up to a 3.2 GHz CPU clock speed. However, thanks to a leaked official promo video, we already have all the specs…

ASUS Zenfone 9: Specifications

See more

It appears that ASUS accidentally shared an official video of the ZenFone 9 on YouTube, spotted by TechGoing . The subsequently removed video revealed the design and specifications of the ZenFone 9.

From the video we know that ASUS ZenFone 9 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, as the company has now divulged, and that it will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzfkh_0ge01e7600

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS ZenFone 9 features a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, with a punch-hole design. It has a IP68-rated water-resistant chassis, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The flagship phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with 6-axis gimbal OIS. The leaked taser also reveals that the ASUS ZenFone 9 will feature a button called the ‘ZenTouch’, which works as a slider, to move a page. It will come in red, off-white, black, and blue colors.

Demonstrated in the leaked teaser is a smart backpack mount accessory complete with optional gimbal stabilizer functionality and a Connex phone case with a kickstand or card holder.

ASUS Zenfone 9: Watch the launch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQORD_0ge01e7600

(Image credit: ASUS)

Asus will launch the Zenfone 9 smartphone at an online-only event taking place on July 28, at 9am ET / 2pm GMT, you can join the launch and see it unveiled here .

