SAS And Pilot Unions Resume Negotiations After 10 Days

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
  • Scandinavian airline SAS AB SASDY and unions representing striking pilots resumed talks over a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday as the walkout entered its 10th day, reported Reuters.
  • Even before the pandemic hit in 2020, the 75-year-old airline failed due to rising costs and increased competition from low-cost carriers.
  • The pilots' strike is now costing it $10 million to $13 million a day and has forced it to cancel 1,200 flights at the peak of the summer travel season.
  • According to FlightAware, the carrier canceled 242 or 75% of scheduled flights.
  • The Swedish pilot unions' latest proposal comprised a 5% wage cut, working more hours per week, working part-time in winter with a lower salary, and forsaking summer vacation.
  • Unions also request that pilots laid off during the pandemic be rehired at SAS Scandinavia rather than competing with external applicants for positions at the recently launched SAS Link and Ireland-based SAS Connect.
