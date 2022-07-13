ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oasis Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Be Here Now’ With Limited Edition Release

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Oasis will release several limited edition formats of their third album, Be Here Now, on Aug. 19 via Big Brother Recordings. The release will come for the 25th anniversary of the album, which dropped on Aug. 21, 1997.

Formats include a silver-colored double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc, and a cassette, which are available exclusively from the Manchester band’s online store. All formats feature remastered audio. The release are available to pre-order here.

To preview the forthcoming re-release of Be Here Now, Oasis has shared a new lyric video for “D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink).” The original version of the song, the lead single from Be Here Now, charted at No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart exactly 25 years ago.

Be Here Now, the highly-anticipated follow-up to (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, was produced by Owen Morris and Noel Gallagher and recorded at Abbey Road, Ridge Farm, Air, Master Rock and Orinoco Studios between November 1996 and April 1997.

Rolling Stone journalist David Fricke wrote of the album in a review, “It’s a formula that can go either way: brilliant, steel-plated consistency or vacuous, shopworn predictability. Gallagher and Oasis pull it off, in great part, because they do not concede any possibility of fucking up.”

Be Here Now (25th Anniversary) Track List:

A1. D’You Know What I Mean? (Remastered)

A2. My Big Mouth (Remastered)

A3. Magic Pie (Remastered)

B1. Stand By Me (Remastered)

B2. I Hope, I Think, I Know (Remastered)

B3. The Girl In The Dirty Shirt (Remastered)

C1. Fade In-Out (Remastered)

C2. Don’t Go Away (Remastered)

C3. Be Here Now (Remastered)

D1. All Around The World (Remastered)

D2. It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!) (Remastered)

D3. All Around The World (Reprise) (Remastered)

IN THIS ARTICLE
