North Platte, NE

Road Work: Work to begin at 2nd and Silber in North Platte Thursday

 4 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Officials with the City of North Platte said road work will begin on Thursday...

News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle accident closes Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

OGALLALA - Traffic on Interstate 80 was diverted to Highway 30 in western Nebraska Saturday afternoon due to a multiple vehicle accident near Big Springs. Four people were injured in the accident at mile marker 121 in Keith County. Three people were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to another hospital. Their names and conditions are unknown.
Lincoln County marriage licenses

Brian Thomas Boyle, 37, North Platte and Jordynn Rochelle Simpson, 23, North Platte. Ray Dee Porter, 51, Sutherland and Sandra Diane Ulibarri, 51, Sutherland. Rashawn Amura Bryant Sr., 24, North Platte and Aliciamarie Gonzales Ortega, 24, North Platte. Charles Dale Wendt, 64, North Platte and Algela Jean Jensen, 58, North...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Two arrested after wrong-way chase on I-80 near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested after authorities say they led police on a pursuit the wrong way down Interstate 80. Friday around 11:45 p.m., the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance at The Flying J truck stop. A Dodge Durango fled from the scene,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Slower traffic leads to fatal accident

COZAD, Neb. -- Authorities said there was an accident Thursday night due to slower traffic. The Nebraska State Patrol said that an accident happened at mile marker 215 on Interstate-80 around 6:00 p.m. NSP said that a semi was heading east when they had slowed down because of slower traffic...
COZAD, NE
Cozad woman killed in crash near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb.-Authorities said a woman has died after a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash near mile marker 215, just east of Gothenburg. The Patrol said a preliminary investigation showed an eastbound semi...
GOTHENBURG, NE
Lincoln County 4-H to host bake sale

Cookies, cakes, muffins, and even quick bread. Are you in need of some good home-baked items?. The Lincoln County 4-H Bake Sale will be held on July 25. All baked items have been made by Lincoln County 4-H members as they prepare to compete for top prizes at the 2022 Lincoln County Fair. Many of these items will be selected for the Nebraska State Fair.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
UPDATE: Police have located missing Lexington girl

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- Lexington Police reported that the Melaney Martinez-Morales has been located and safely returned home. Police in central Nebraska had been looking for a missing girl. The Lexington Police Department said officers are searching for 15-year-old Martinez-Morales. Martinez-Morales is described as 4'11'', 110 lbs. with brown hair and...
LEXINGTON, NE
Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb.-One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Monday, July 11 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Kwik Stop #05, 702 E 4th St, in North Platte. The winning numbers from Monday’s 2by2 draw were Red 04, 10, and White 11, 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted (7.13.22)

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear, Commit child abuse/neglect. Matthew J. Heimbuch. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Christopher S. Herring. Age: 29. 1 warrant:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte, NE
