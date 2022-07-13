ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Local youth experience various forms of art at North Platte Community College

North Platte Post
 4 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-NPCC is partnering with the Calibraska Arts Initiative...

Lincoln County marriage licenses

Brian Thomas Boyle, 37, North Platte and Jordynn Rochelle Simpson, 23, North Platte. Ray Dee Porter, 51, Sutherland and Sandra Diane Ulibarri, 51, Sutherland. Rashawn Amura Bryant Sr., 24, North Platte and Aliciamarie Gonzales Ortega, 24, North Platte. Charles Dale Wendt, 64, North Platte and Algela Jean Jensen, 58, North...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb.-One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Monday, July 11 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Kwik Stop #05, 702 E 4th St, in North Platte. The winning numbers from Monday’s 2by2 draw were Red 04, 10, and White 11, 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
UPDATED Lexington police searching for missing teen

Police said Melany was found safe and returned home. Nor further information was provided. The Lexington Police Department is investigating a missing/runaway juvenile. Melany E. Martinez-Morales, 15, is described as 4'11", 110 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black Little Caesars shirt and...
LEXINGTON, NE
Cozad woman killed in crash near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb.-Authorities said a woman has died after a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash near mile marker 215, just east of Gothenburg. The Patrol said a preliminary investigation showed an eastbound semi...
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte, NE
