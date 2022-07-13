Local youth experience various forms of art at North Platte Community College

SUTHERLAND, Neb.-Artisans and home-based businesses that make it, grow it, refurbish it, bake it or sell it are invited to be a part of the 2022 Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair. Experienced vendors told organizers that the 2021 show was the best they had ever attended and many of the vendors from last year’s event have already registered for the 2022 show.

SUTHERLAND, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO