PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a prime spot for workers in Center City, but a Starbucks is closing because of concerns about crime and safety. The location that’s closing is at 10th and Chestnut Streets. Some are worried it could be the start of a Center City exodus. Nestled on the corner at 10th and Chestnut Streets in Center City, Starbucks has been a quick fix, especially for nurses and doctors working right across the street at Jefferson University Hospital. “We’re very sad that it’s closing because it’s so convenient for us to walk over,” Sherine Martin said. “A little punch to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO