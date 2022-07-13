ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married

At long last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have said, "I Do!" A source tells ET that the Marry Me actress and The Tender Bar star tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony over the weekend. "Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

‘Rugrats’ Co-Creator Gábor Csupó Set to Direct Rumer Godden’s Children’s Book ‘The Story of Holly and Ivy,’ Kosmo Films Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Rugrats” co-creator Gábor Csupó is set to direct a feature-length adaptation of Rumer Godden’s children’s Christmas classic book “The Story of Holly and Ivy.” “Lonely young Ivy runs away from her orphanage during Christmas, while spirited but unsold doll Holly waits in her toy store window for the child who will give her existence meaning,” reads the official logline. “When their paths cross and their quest to be together unfolds, a surprising array of many struggling folk’s Christmas wishes come true.” Kosmo Films’ Sebastian Weiland and Nina Gwyn Weiland acquired the film rights and will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

