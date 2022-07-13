Click here to read the full article. “Rugrats” co-creator Gábor Csupó is set to direct a feature-length adaptation of Rumer Godden’s children’s Christmas classic book “The Story of Holly and Ivy.” “Lonely young Ivy runs away from her orphanage during Christmas, while spirited but unsold doll Holly waits in her toy store window for the child who will give her existence meaning,” reads the official logline. “When their paths cross and their quest to be together unfolds, a surprising array of many struggling folk’s Christmas wishes come true.” Kosmo Films’ Sebastian Weiland and Nina Gwyn Weiland acquired the film rights and will...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO