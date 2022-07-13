ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

We need a criminal investigation into Donald Trump

By Richard Wolffe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
If Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue, as he once joked he could, would all those prosecutors still struggle to indict him?

Donald Trump famously joked that he was so popular with his fans that he could literally get away with murder.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, he bragged while campaigning in Iowa back in 2016.

Never mind the voters. Here we are, 18 months after his presidency, staring at clear evidence that Trump led a criminal conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 election and the constitutional duties of Congress. He intentionally incited a violent mob that he knew was armed to mount an attempted coup on Capitol Hill.

He knew from his own lawyers’ opposition to his many crackpot schemes that he was breaking the law.

But the US justice department has apparently only just begun to grapple with the debate over whether they can even investigate the former president.

You have to wonder: if Trump did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, would all those prosecutors still be struggling with the question of whether they could or should indict him?

If you think that’s a ridiculous question, you should ask yourself where the line is drawn for prosecution short of murder. The insurrectionists beat a police officer over the head with a metal bar: doesn’t that count as attempted murder?

What we already know from Tuesday’s House hearings into the January 6 insurrection is that Trump’s participation in the assault on Congress was critical and intentional. It led directly to violence. Trump’s closest aides believed his conduct was reckless, baseless and lawless.

But we kind of knew that at the time, because he said it all on stage and social media. The goons of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had to find out somehow, and that meant it all took place in the open. But that doesn’t make it any less criminal.

What we have here is not so much a smoking gun but a blazing inferno that used to be an armory.

Hell, the former president is still apparently trying to tamper with witnesses to stop them snitching on his obviously criminal behavior.

You don’t have to be a federal prosecutor to know that the standard for criminal conviction is beyond reasonable doubt.

Is it reasonable to think that Donald Trump understood the effects of inciting an armed mob to come to a protest that he promised would be wild?

Is it reasonable to think that his incitement was intentional just after an unhinged meeting in the West Wing about overturning the election he had just lost?

Is it reasonable to think that violence and interfering with an election might take place after he urged the mob to go to the Capitol alongside him?

It is obviously beyond reasonable doubt. And it is certainly worth putting to a jury to decide for themselves.

Don’t take my word for it. According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, 69% of Americans think Trump bears some responsibility for the attack on police at the Capitol.

Even Brad Parscale, Trump’s own campaign manager, believed Trump had blood on his hands.

What is not reasonable is the current position of the justice department. It’s not at all clear why a former president, who is now a private citizen, lives in some kind of protective bubble that prevents criminal investigation and charges.

According to the New York Times, the justice department was only prodded into “discussing the topic of Mr Trump more directly” because of the recent testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Demonstrators outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in June. Photograph: Gina M Randazzo/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock

This is a wonderful turn of events. The topic of Mr Trump must be a fascinating discussion in the corridors of prosecutorial power.

Until now, they have been immersed in what they call a “bottom up” approach of snagging the lower level criminals before moving on to the higher-ups, some time in the Ron DeSantis administration.

This awesome legal strategy is presumably not in keeping with the nation’s long-running efforts to fight organized crime or drug cartels. Otherwise they would be jailing street dealers and getaway drivers until the end of time.

Attorney general Merrick Garland insists that the justice department investigates crimes, not people. There is a legal term for this argument, in the context of a conspiracy to commit serious crimes. It approximates to the excrement of male bovines.

The justice department has previously decided that it cannot prosecute a sitting president – not for legal reasons but for logical ones. At some point, the president can intervene to stop his own prosecution so any case will ultimately collapse.

But that’s not the case with Trump. Past presidents don’t run the justice department. They don’t have constitutional protections beyond those of any citizen.

You may acknowledge that no justice department wants to pursue politically charged investigations. But that is a political decision, not a legal one.

Trump’s post-election conduct – pressuring state election officials to find fraudulent votes, plotting to organize fake state electors, inciting a violent mob to storm the Capitol – is so egregiously, obviously beyond the bounds of normal political conduct.

If the current justice department cannot understand that – if it cannot understand how criminal acts are defined and what reasonable doubt looks like – then it has no reason to exist.

Its entire purpose is to enforce the laws, and in this case the laws are designed to protect democracy.

This isn’t a hard call. And it shouldn’t take a congressional committee to prod them out of their sanctimonious slumber.

Almost a century ago, on Valentine’s Day of 1929, there was a massacre of mobsters in Chicago by a gang armed with machine guns who were pretending to serve as police officers. Their leader was sunning himself in Florida, where some criminal masterminds like to spend their down time.

Al Capone was not prosecuted and jailed for his hand in the Valentine’s Day massacre. He was jailed for tax evasion, after refusing a subpoena to appear before a grand jury.

Back in the early days of law enforcement, they could see the importance of investigating both the crimes and the people.

There is just one principle more important than the attorney general’s high-minded approach to the sanctity of prosecutorial power. It’s called defending democracy.

If he doesn’t want to uphold the laws that protect the republic, he should step aside and let someone else do the job.

DR for me
4d ago

If trump is not indicted and held accountable - people will be so upset - this Republican is voting blue 💙💙💙💙straight down the ballot. Time for change. I’ve had enough of trump and his trump republicans. They have done enough damage to this country. They have done absolutely nothing for this nations people. Only big business.

Brenda Hapner
4d ago

Nicely put! Trump, his lawyers and his government cronies need to be charged, prosecuted and sent to prison. If Garland won’t do this, then he needs to be removed from his position.

georgi
4d ago

What about Biden play to pay Ukraine demands and his son’s dess as kings, or The Clinton pay to play foundation, or Obama having the DOJ spy on Donald’s campaign?

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
The Guardian

The Guardian

