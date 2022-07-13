Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Cranston

ONSET – The Onset Fire Department responded to a single car motor vehicle accent in the area of 181 Onset Avenue at approximately 5:15 AM Friday morning. Wareham EMS Director David Evans, arriving first, located a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment to the beach after striking a tree. Onset Engine One arrived and started patient care and extrication alongside Wareham EMS Paramedics. It was determined there were six injuries ranging from minor to severe; Director Evans Requested four additional Ambulances and Boston Medflight to go to the Tobey Landing Zone.

