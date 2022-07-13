Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Cranston

BELLINGHAM, M.A. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Bellingham, Mass. Bellingham police and fire departments responded to the scene of the collision at the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. An ambulance brought the...
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a car crash Sunday evening sent two people to the hospital. Lt. Darren Ellinwood said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Ellinwood said the driver of one vehicle and the...
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls firefighters said three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hedley Avenue and Illinois Street around 2 p.m. Fire officials said one person fled the scene after the crash, and...
A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in front of a Pagan clubhouse Saturday night. Pawtucket police said at 10:15 p.m. they responded to the Pagan MC Clubhouse on Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. When officers got there, they found...
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Kenneth Salisbury lived at his North Scituate home for 42 years before it was lost to a fire last week. His trailer, his home, with his girlfriend and grandchildren burned last Thursday. It happened just two days after the 65-year-old had to have his leg amputated.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a woman died after being hit by a car at Tommy’s Clam Shack on Friday. Police said Saturday that 66-year-old Susan Hjerpe died at Rhode Island Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Hjerpe’s husband, identified as Carl Hjerpe, was also...
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Cambridge Street in Worcester was blocked off to traffic as police monitored the area Saturday night. Crime scene tape and a number of officers could be seen in the neighborhood in the evening, with tape tied around the fronts of at least two homes.
WAREHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Onset Fire Department said Friday that six people were hurt when an SUV plunged down an embankment in Wareham. The SUV struck a tree and went down the embankment at about 5 a.m. The heavily damaged SUV came to rest facing away from a beach in some brush next to a tree.
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a Ledyard man who was reported driving on the wrong side of the highway while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. State Troop H located Nathan Tomlin, 21, parked on the wrong way of I-395 N in Griswold around Exit 19 at 12:45 a.m. this morning. The state troopers […]
A woman has been killed after an afternoon crash. The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Route 95 North at Lonsdale Avenue in Pawtucket. A single vehicle traveled off the roadway striking a...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Pawtucket Wednesday. State police said that 33-year-old Kristen Ehly, of Achushnet, Massachusetts, drove off of the highway, hitting a guard rail and a utility pole at about 5:30 p.m.
NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said two men were injured after about 5,000 pounds of granite fell on top of them early Friday morning. The industrial incident happened at about 10 a.m. at Old Station Supply on East Main Street. There, police found an employee of the business,...
Officials have released the name of a motorcycle rider that was killed in a morning crash on July 5th. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Dighton motorcycle crash appears to have been a medical related death while driving. The deceased, Edward Holt, 68,...
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a house fire in Central Falls on Friday. The Central Falls Fire Department responded to a home on Earle Street Friday morning. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. No injuries were reported. This story will be updated when more information is...
