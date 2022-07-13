ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Cranston

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Cranston early...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist dies in Bellingham after crash with car

BELLINGHAM, M.A. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Bellingham, Mass. Bellingham police and fire departments responded to the scene of the collision at the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. An ambulance brought the...
BELLINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a car crash Sunday evening sent two people to the hospital. Lt. Darren Ellinwood said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Ellinwood said the driver of one vehicle and the...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

3 people hospitalized after car crash in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls firefighters said three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hedley Avenue and Illinois Street around 2 p.m. Fire officials said one person fled the scene after the crash, and...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Cranston, RI
Turnto10.com

North Scituate man, 65, loses lifelong home to fire

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Kenneth Salisbury lived at his North Scituate home for 42 years before it was lost to a fire last week. His trailer, his home, with his girlfriend and grandchildren burned last Thursday. It happened just two days after the 65-year-old had to have his leg amputated.
SCITUATE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Pole#Traffic Accident#Nbc
Turnto10.com

SUV crashes near Wareham beach

WAREHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Onset Fire Department said Friday that six people were hurt when an SUV plunged down an embankment in Wareham. The SUV struck a tree and went down the embankment at about 5 a.m. The heavily damaged SUV came to rest facing away from a beach in some brush next to a tree.
WAREHAM, MA
WTNH

Wrong-way driver on I-395 arrested, DUI among charges

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a Ledyard man who was reported driving on the wrong side of the highway while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. State Troop H located Nathan Tomlin, 21, parked on the wrong way of I-395 N in Griswold around Exit 19 at 12:45 a.m. this morning. The state troopers […]
GRISWOLD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC6.com

Police respond to a shooting in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police responded to a shooting Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Lafayette Street. Police said they are currently on scene. This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Acushnet woman killed in crash on Route 95

A woman has been killed after an afternoon crash. The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Route 95 North at Lonsdale Avenue in Pawtucket. A single vehicle traveled off the roadway striking a...
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

New details: Bourne ambulances respond to serious crash in Onset

ONSET – The Onset Fire Department responded to a single car motor vehicle accent in the area of 181 Onset Avenue at approximately 5:15 AM Friday morning. Wareham EMS Director David Evans, arriving first, located a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment to the beach after striking a tree. Onset Engine One arrived and started patient care and extrication alongside Wareham EMS Paramedics. It was determined there were six injuries ranging from minor to severe; Director Evans Requested four additional Ambulances and Boston Medflight to go to the Tobey Landing Zone.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

State police identify driver killed in highway crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Pawtucket Wednesday. State police said that 33-year-old Kristen Ehly, of Achushnet, Massachusetts, drove off of the highway, hitting a guard rail and a utility pole at about 5:30 p.m.
Boston

5 hurt when car plunges off Onset Beach embankment

The car struck a tree early Friday before tumbling 30 feet down to shrubbery near the beach area. Five people were injured in Onset early Friday when their car hit a tree and plummeted down a 30-foot embankment onto the beach. The single-car accident happened around 5 a.m. near 181...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of motorcycle rider killed in morning crash

Officials have released the name of a motorcycle rider that was killed in a morning crash on July 5th. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Dighton motorcycle crash appears to have been a medical related death while driving. The deceased, Edward Holt, 68,...
DIGHTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to house fire in Central Falls

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a house fire in Central Falls on Friday. The Central Falls Fire Department responded to a home on Earle Street Friday morning. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. No injuries were reported. This story will be updated when more information is...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy