Person found shot near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police responded to Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the area of Randall Street and Lee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

There, they located someone who had been shot.

Police did not give many details, but said that person was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators also said they aren’t sure what led up to the shooting and have not been able to pinpoint the specific location where it happened.

Nearby, along Jernigan Avenue near South Street, a Channel 9 crew saw several Orlando police units and crime scene tape surrounding a car with bullet holes.

Orlando Police Department said detectives are investigating the case.

