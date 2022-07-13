ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Person found shot near downtown Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCAYR_0gdzyhke00
Police investigation near downtown Orlando (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police responded to Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers arrived at the area of Randall Street and Lee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

There, they located someone who had been shot.

Police did not give many details, but said that person was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators also said they aren’t sure what led up to the shooting and have not been able to pinpoint the specific location where it happened.

Nearby, along Jernigan Avenue near South Street, a Channel 9 crew saw several Orlando police units and crime scene tape surrounding a car with bullet holes.

See a map of the scene below:

Orlando Police Department said detectives are investigating the case.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after crash in Lakeland, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 46-year-old motorcyclist died after a person driving an SUV crashed into him around 11:46 p.m. on Friday, Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Michael Diaz, 39, was driving in the SUV and turned left on Doris Drive attempting to cross South Florida Avenue...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Vigil held for man shot and killed on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vigil was held in Orange County on Friday night for the 46-year-old man who was shot and killed this week while driving on State Road 408 near downtown Orlando. The suspect is still on the run. Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot while driving his red...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
mynews13.com

Police identify victim in deadly SR 408 shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is working to find the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a driver on SR 408 Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Police have identified the victim as Tremain Hepburn, 46. According to officials, a firearm struck Hepburn’s vehicle multiple times on...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

PHOTOS: House goes up in flames in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A house in Volusia County went up in flames Saturday morning, according to the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters with the Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department, City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association responded to the home off Lake Avenue in Edgewater around 6:15 a.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 injured in Daytona Beach shooting; suspect in custody, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was injured in a shooting near Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune Boulevard and Green Street, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, though further details have yet to be released. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve:...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Orlando#Shooting#Orlando Police Department#Police#Violent Crime#Channel 9#Wftv Com#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Road reopens after Orlando police says man shot, killed on SR 408

ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes of the 408 westbound have reopened Thursday evening after a deadly shooting, according to Orlando police. The road was completely closed for nearly four hours at Crystal Lake Drive and westbound South Street at Bumby Avenue. Police said a man in his 40s was...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

40-year-old woman bitten by shark in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a woman was bitten by a shark in Volusia County, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. The incident happened at 1:12 p.m. The 40-year-old woman from Ohio was waist-deep in the water located at the 3300 block of Daytona Beach Shores,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man places skimmer on ATM in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Haines City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly installed a skimmer on a gas station ATM. According to a Facebook post from the Haines City Police Department, the skimmer was placed on the machine on July 10 just before 10 a.m.
HAINES CITY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
113K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy