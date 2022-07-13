'Ms. Marvel' Episode 6 Review: An Embiggened Finale Ties the Story Together With a Marvel-ous Bow

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the next best martial arts comedy movie you’ll ever see, or at least that’s what we are hoping. The animated comedy film follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. But as it turns out, he’ll have to save an entire village of cats from a villainous feline first. Yes, it does sound a little uncharacteristic of dogs to become protectors of cats, but as they say, these are times of great change. So, get ready for an action-packed adventure with paws, claws, and everything in between.

