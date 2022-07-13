ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ms. Marvel' Episode 6 Review: An Embiggened Finale Ties the Story Together With a Marvel-ous Bow

By Arezou Amin
Cover picture for the articleFinales are thankless tasks, particulary when they're meant to wrap up a show whose story will be continuing across a vast storytelling landscape. How do you make an ending feel definitive — or at least satisfying — when your main characters are about to make the bright purple, cosmic leap to...

How ‘Ms. Marvel’ Sets Up ‘The Marvels’

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. With the end of its sixth episode, Ms. Marvel wraps up a storyline that feels both epic in scope and intimate at the same time. A young Pakistani girl living in Jersey City, Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story as Marvel’s newest superhero is balanced with her life as a high schooler from an immigrant Middle Eastern family. Her journey into her new powers accompanies her journey learning about her family’s heritage, taking her across the world to Pakistan and even back in time to British Occupied India and the Indian Partition.
'Ms. Marvel': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 1

Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel spoilers.Regardless of how you feel about the Ms. Marvel series, you can’t deny that the series finale left fans with a lot of questions. The series revolved around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey who finds superpowers through a family artifact that allows her to harness “hard light” from a parallel dimension. Here are the questions we were left wondering about in the series finale.
'Ms. Marvel' Ending Explained: Kamala is a What?!

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. When Ms. Marvel concluded with its sixth and final episode, audiences got a few answers and many more questions. Kamala (played by Iman Vellani) has closed the veil between two worlds, and now her focus lies on ensuring the safety of Kamran (Rish Shah) from Damage Control after he obtains powers from his mother. Let’s dive in and explore all that this finale has to offer, not just for Kamala and her new life as Ms. Marvel, but for future Marvel projects as well!
Enjoy That 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Mid-Credits Reveal? Check Out These Comics For More

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sometimes the anticipation of what is to come clouds the excitement of what they just saw on the screen. The Marvel post-credit scene has become a phenomenon onto itself and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is no different. The Thor character has become one of Marvel’s most important, and the way Chris Hemsworth has made the hero his own has helped to build a deep connection between him and Marvel fans.
‘Batgirl’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Explain the Difference Between Working with DC and Marvel [Exclusive]

Although Marvel and DC are two superhero universes with very distinct tones, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah still carried much of their Ms. Marvel experience for the HBO Max film production. In an exclusive interview with our very own Carly Lane about Disney+'s latest MCU series, the directors also revealed that Batgirl is in its final stages of development.
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2022

Blurring fiction with reality, or, maybe better said, reality with extremes of itself, these seven films new to Hulu this month offer an intellectual take, albeit often with comedic elements to pillow the philosophical blow, on what humanity risks when their hearts, loved ones, and reasons for existing are on the line. Which world is better to live in: the world where you stay firmly where you are and see through its pains and gloriousness, or the world you challenge yourself to get to, so you forage new planes of experience and ways of consideration?
Netflix's ‘Persuasion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Jane Austen Adaptation?

Film and television adaptations of Jane Austen’s novels have never been out of production, and it’s easy to see why. Guaranteed to entertain are her strong, forward-thinking female protagonists and well-considered characters, always paired with a tense and engaging meet-cute, as well as the dominating familial obligations and class expectations ever getting in the way. Persuasion, the most recent of Austen’s work to be given adapted is focused on a family with dwindling wealth, a lack of a sufficient long-term solution to their situation, and meddling family members whose behaviors come in between a wholesome young love.
'The Black Phone' and 9 Other Great Horror Movies from Blumhouse Productions

Founded by Jason Blum and Amy Israel in 2000, Blumhouse Productions (which was Blum Israel Productions until 2002) has built up a diverse filmography. Defined by its willingness to give directors creative freedom and make the most of its relatively small budgets, Blumhouse Productions has garnered critical acclaim and international renown with such films as Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman, however, the production house has always had a deep-rooted connection with horror movies.
How to Watch ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Is the Animated Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the next best martial arts comedy movie you’ll ever see, or at least that’s what we are hoping. The animated comedy film follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. But as it turns out, he’ll have to save an entire village of cats from a villainous feline first. Yes, it does sound a little uncharacteristic of dogs to become protectors of cats, but as they say, these are times of great change. So, get ready for an action-packed adventure with paws, claws, and everything in between.
How 'The Orville: New Horizons' Humanized Its Major Foe

With its shift from Fox to Hulu, as well as a greatly expanded budget, The Orville: New Horizons has taken things to the next level. The stories it's tackled so far include themes of suicide, abortion, and even the toll time travel can take on one emotionally. This isn't the type of thing one would expect from a Seth MacFarlane show, but MacFarlane — who serves as The Orville's creator in addition to writing, directing, and starring in the series — seems to have grown a more mature set of sensibilities. One only needs to look to the latest episode, "From Unknown Graves," which paints one of The Orville's alien races in a new light.
Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
Where Does Netflix's 'Resident Evil' Fit Into the Franchise's Timeline?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Resident Evil.Instead of adapting one of the many games in the Resident Evil franchise, Netflix’s new live-action series tells an original story focused on new characters. Split into two timelines, the series follows teenaged siblings Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billie (Siena Agudong) as they get involved with a zombie outbreak in 2022. At the same time, we follow an adult version of Jade (Ella Balinska) in 2036, trying to survive in a world destroyed by mutant creatures. However, while Netflix’s Resident Evil story might be original, it tries its best to reuse some main elements of the game franchise, such as Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), Umbrella Corporation, and the T-Virus.
Hollywood Director Says Baby Yoda On Disney's 'Mandalorian' Was 'Completely Stolen' From This 1984 Hit

Baby Yoda of “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS, is “completely stolen” from Gizmo of the “Gremlins” films, said director Joe Dante. What Happened: Dante, who directed the 1984 film “Gremlins” and its 1990 sequel “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” brought up Baby Yoda in a recent interview with The San Francisco Chronicle.
'Elvis' Dances Up $185.6 Million at the Global Box Office

Elvis is still making waves; this weekend, it has brought in an estimated $9.8m at 72 markets, including the openings in Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Currently, the international total is $79.4m and the worldwide total is $185.6m. Overall, Elvis has had an incredible -32% in holdover markets with the holdovers ranging with Denmark (-15%), Spain (-20%), Australia (-25%), the UK (-27%), New Zealand (-29%) Italy (-30%), Holland (-33%), Japan (-36%), and Germany (-39%).
Hasbro Selfie Series Makes You Into Your Own Action Figure

Action figures are arguably more popular than ever. Especially license figures for some of our favorite franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While you could keep buying figures for all your favorite characters, have you ever personally wanted to be in the Star Wars or Marvel universe? Well now you can as one of the best toy makers for the last decade, Hasbro, is letting you put your own face on an action figure thanks to 3D printing technology.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Sam Neill Shares Behind the Scenes Image of "Odin" and "Hela"

Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.
Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
'The Bear' Shows That Short-Episode Dramas Can Work

Before streaming took over the world of television, 20-30 minute TV episodes were reserved for sitcoms; dramas were almost always longer. Nowadays, episodes of any show are free to be virtually any length. The FX on Hulu drama, The Bear, is gaining many accolades — from a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes to a newly minted second season renewal. One thing that makes this series stand out is its unusual, captivating pace. And, one thing that makes this pace works so well is its surprisingly short episodes. In its unique success, The Bear makes the argument that shorter episodes of television ought to be here to stay.
