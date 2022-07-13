ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police departments in Massachusetts warn of $10 T-shirt scam

By Heather Morrison
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Massachusetts residents are getting text messages about a $10 Seekonk Police Department K9 shirt. But while the police department was previously selling these T-shirts, they’re now part of a scam. “We have been notified of a scam going around offering more Seekonk...

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Police Departments#Fraud#Law Enforcement#Harwich Police#Norwood Police Department
Boston fire leaves 17 people and 4 pets displaced, firefighter injured

A heavy fire in Boston that tore through two triple-decker homes Friday left a firefighter injured and more than a dozen people and pets displaced, authorities said. Firefighters responded in the afternoon to the blaze on Lithgow Street in Dorchester. The fire was spotted in the back of 23 Lithgow St., a nine-bedroom triple-decker, and quickly spread to 19 Lithgow St., a neighboring six-bedroom triple-decker, according to the Boston Fire Department.
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts gang associate sentenced to time served, supervised release, for role in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON – A Massachusetts gang associate was sentenced Thursday for cocaine and firearm offenses in connection with his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Renardo Williams, 45, of South Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately 32 months in prison) and six years of supervised release. In September 2021, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
3 people in Everett hospitalized for significant burns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Everett were taken to the hospital on Saturday to be treated for burn injuries. Emergency crews were originally called to Gledhill Ave. sometime on Saturday afternoon for an incident there. 7NEWS learned that three people were hospitalized for significant burns, but are expected...
EVERETT, MA
Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Police pull body from Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said. Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water. The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from...
BOSTON, MA
Managing the ‘Cliff Effect’ (Viewpoint)

Just a few years ago I was receiving government assistance for housing, Food Stamps, cash from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) and childcare vouchers. I was working with a social worker who helped me get an internship with the DTA, which I consider to be a critical start to my career.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Car mangled after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was left mangled on the side of Route 28 in Milton on Saturday morning. Bits of metal were strewn around the mangled frame of the car and the engine was left partially exposed as officers surveyed the scene in the early hours of the morning.
MILTON, MA
Local, federal agencies investigate illegal fireworks at Weymouth home

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Investigators were seen carrying items out of a Massachusetts home amid a search described as an investigation of "potentially hazardous materials." The search at a residence on Mansfield Street, in Weymouth, involved local police, local firefighters, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Hazardous Materials teams and members of the ATF, according to Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jake Wark. The investigation was in response to a "larger than normal quantity of fireworks" at the home.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, compounds overdose crisis

Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. “Xylazine?” he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. “Tell me more.”. A street outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what’s becoming a routine warning; xylazine is an...
GREENFIELD, MA
Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WORCESTER, MA
Wrong Way Massachusetts Driver Nearly Collides Head-On With NH State Trooper

A man from Massachusetts was arrested after he drove the wrong way down I-89 in New Hampshire and almost struck a State Police crusier head-on, authorities said. Matthew Hart, age 38, of Wareham, was caught driving south on the northbound side of the highway when he almost hit a police cruiser that was working a construction detail, New Hampshire State Police said. This happened around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
