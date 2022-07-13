The Detroit High School Sports Awards, presented by Detroit Area Honda Dealers, were held June 17 at The Fillmore Detroit. The show honored more than 300 high school athletes from the Detroit area as well as awarding players of the year for more than 25 sports.

Included in those awards was the Teams of the Year award, sponsored by Army ROTC.

The Team of the Year was the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory School baseball team.

After finishing off the Catholic League championship, the Eaglets completed the regular season unbeaten. You have to go back to the middle of last season to find a game in which the Eaglets lost and the team has been ranked No. 1 in the nation.

St. Mary’s features nine players — so far — who have committed to playing Division I college baseball.

It all begins with senior pitcher Brock Porter, the top prospect in the state who has been just about unhittable this season.

“When Brock pitches we know a few runs, usually, does the job because he’s just always so dominant,” said junior second baseman Ryan McKay, a Michigan State commit.

The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s baseball team edged out the other two finalists, the Detroit Renaissance girls track team and the West Bloomfield girls basketball team.

The Detroit High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the winners from each sport , including the team of the year award, sponsored by Army ROTC, and the other premier awards.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit High School Sports Awards announces team of year winner, sponsored by Army ROTC