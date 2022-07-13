ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Obituaries: Groteluschen, Edwards

By County 17
county17.com
 4 days ago

Jodi LaVonne Groteluschen: October 12, 1957 – July 8, 2022. Jodi LaVonne Groteluschen passed away in her home on July 8, 2022. She is joined in heaven by her parents June Crandall and Roger Severson as well as her brother Mitchell. She will be welcomed by her many poodles who will...

county17.com

county17.com

Wyoming education state advisory group invites Campbell community to listening sessions

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s education advisory group will hold community listening sessions July 19 and 20 at Gillette Community College. Reimaging and Innovating the Delivery of Education advisory group wants the whole community to offer vision and ideas for creating a world-class education system for Wyoming students for the 21st century and beyond, Communication and Policy Advisor Ivy McGowan-Castleberry told County 17 in an email Friday.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through July 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 3 through July 9. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Barry...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, July 15

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, July 15

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, July 14, GPD. Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman for domestic violence...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (6/30/22 – 7/14/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

'We just want him to talk to the cops'

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nearly five months have passed since 32-year-old Irene Gakwa went missing from her Gillette home in February with local police continuing to investigate “suspicious” circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The only explanation for her disappearance, thus far, has come from her fiancé, 38-year-old Nathan Hightman,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, July 14

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vandalism, July 13, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Surveillance at Thunder Basin High School reportedly...
GILLETTE, WY
hwy.co

The Legend Behind the 'Crazy Woman' in Wyoming

Haunting legends throughout America draw visitors to experience the paranormal. But the tale of the “Crazy Woman” in Buffalo, Wyo. is one more of sadness than fear. Although you’ll hear a few variations, they all tell the story of a woman who suffered a tragic fate. Let’s learn more about this “Crazy Woman” and what you can do when visiting Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Boxelder Road to close for construction soon until October

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A heavily used section of Boxelder Road will close to through traffic later this month for construction and will remain closed until mid-October, the City of Gillette announced Friday. Boxelder Road, from S. 4-J Road to S. Emerson Avenue, will close on July 25 while Powder...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Teen threatens group with rifle, charged with aggravated assault

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette teenager is charged with aggravated assault after threatening multiple people with a high-powered rifle on Constitution Drive early this morning, a local police official said Wednesday. Gillette Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said that officers responded to a Constitution Drive residence around 2 a.m....
GILLETTE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 655 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Echeta, or 24 miles northwest of Gillette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gillette, Echeta, Camplex Event Facility and Gillette Airport. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 113 and 134. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

