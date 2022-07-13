ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Marvel - Official 'I Have An Announcement' Clip

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the new Ms. Marvel clip, in which Kamala has a very important announcement to...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IGN

What Ms. Marvel Gets Right (And Wrong) About Muslim and South Asian Representation

This post contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel. If you're not caught up just yet, check out our spoiler-free Ms. Marvel finale review. Ms. Marvel’s first season finale has aired, which means we can finally talk about the series as whole, and how it did on bringing Marvel’s first ever Muslim superhero to life. While there were some pretty massive fumbles and questionable choices, altogether the series brought some welcome culture to an MCU that definitely needed it, and I’m thrilled to see where the character goes next.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Gremlins Creator Is Feuding With Star Wars Over 'Shamelessly Copied' Grogu

Gremlins creator Joe Dante has accused The Mandalorian creators of "shamelessly" copying his Mogwai design for Gizmo to create the show's scene-stealing character, Grogu. As reported by Variety, Dante recently reflected on the enduring popularity of his 1984 horror-comedy Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, telling the San Francisco Chronicle that he pins the success of the franchise on Gizmo. He recognized that the same could be said for The Mandalorian's pint-sized star Baby Yoda, who he thinks is a blatant ripoff of the Mogwai.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married

At long last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have said, "I Do!" A source tells ET that the Marry Me actress and The Tender Bar star tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony over the weekend. "Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IGN

Where The Crawdads Sing Review

Where The Crawdads Sing is in theaters on July 15, 2022. Where The Crawdads Sing is a strange case of a film made marginally more interesting by the circumstances of its creation. Part period romance and part legal drama, this oddly structured literary adaptation has little going for it beyond its lead actress, but a quick glance at its story and at the life of Delia Owens — the author and conservationist who wrote the book of the same name — reveals a potentially unsavory point of view on the crime that sets the plot in motion. However, the filmmakers don’t quite know what to do with this information (which, in the novel, can’t help but read as boastful), so the resulting perspective is lopsided at best, hesitant at worst, and robs the movie of a raw and ugly narrative power.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Ms. Marvel is the Highest-Rated MCU Project Ever on Rotten Tomatoes Despite the Review Bombing

Ms. Marvel is now the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highest-rated project ever as the show’s season one ended after its finale episode aired on July 13. The Iman Vellani starrer is part of MCU’s Phase Four which is branching off into different directions. Ms. Marvel has turned out to be a huge success with this move as the show outranks even Black Panther–which was the highest rated media from the MCU–with a critics rating of 98% on Tomatometer.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Mothmen 1966 - Launch Trailer

Mothmen 1966 is available now on PlayStation 4 (playable on PS5), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Check out the trailer for this first visual novel in a series inspired by mid-20th century pulp fiction and ‘80s home computer graphics. In Mothmen 1966, through...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Characters

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters whom you must recruit to unlock. This recruitment guide covers how to unlock every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. The Story You Choose Determines the Characters You...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Are Jeopardy! Contestants Getting Better?

There were moments during Amy Schneider's historic Jeopardy! streak where she felt a twinge of mercy for her victims. Schneider notched 40 consecutive victories and $1.4 million in winnings from late 2021 to early 2022, often trouncing everyone else at the podium. An average Schneider game wrapped up with her comfortably out of range from even the most brazen Daily Double wagers. She was ice cold, relentless, impervious, flexing unparalleled Potpourri superiority over us clueless bar-trivia novices.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Chris Pratt Shuts Down Rumors That He'll Be the Next Indiana Jones

It looks as though Chris Pratt won’t be the next Indiana Jones after all. Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 43-year-old actor played down rumors that he would be taking over from Harrison Ford after the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. “I don’t even know who Steven...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil Series: Ending Explained

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Resident Evil Season 1 on Netflix. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Resident Evil Netflix Season 1 review. Resident Evil is back, and this time it’s in the form of a live-action series from Netflix. While the games influence the plot and universe of Netflix's first live-action series based on Capcom’s long-running zombie franchise, the show is in fact set in its own original universe.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Rehearsal Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-5

The Rehearsal premieres June 15 ​​at 11:00 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You’ve got to hand it to writer/director/producer Nathan Fielder for managing to carve such a specific space for himself at HBO as the guy behind such weird, existential, and intimate series like How To with John Wilson and his latest, The Rehearsal. For anyone who suffers anxiety, the series is like watching that feeling be given a budget and free rein to go work itself out. Structurally, that plays out as Fielder finds strangers who want to experience, or resolve, something critical in their lives and he then gives them the opportunity to run full dress rehearsals around their issue so they can eventually tackle it for real with certainty. The concept itself is fascinating but entirely ridiculous because no matter how meticulous anyone is about anticipating every outcome, there’s no planning for life. But Fielder attempts it anyway with a single-mindedness that’s weirdly compelling, often surprising, and unlike just about anything else out there.
TV SERIES
IGN

American Carnage Review

American Carnage is in theaters and available on demand on July 15, 2022. Diego Hallivis’ American Carnage gets its name from a deplorable Donald Trump quote uttered during his 16-minute inauguration speech in which he used "American Carnage" to describe everything that wasn't his ideal America: the one where wealthy white socialites can close borders to "outsiders," breed putrid misogyny, and uphold the systemic racism instituted by our forefathers. I say this to set the mood of Diego and Julio Hallivis' screenplay, which carries momentum from Jordan Peele's Get Out into problems surrounding ICE raids and xenophobia. Their main character flaunts bedroom posters of Peele's Us and Joe Cornish's Attack the Block to convey the film's themes early. That rage against rusted American ideal machines powers this scrappy-with-attitude horror flick about what it feels like to have your lives dictated by crooked government agendas.
MOVIES

