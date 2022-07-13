Ms. Marvel - Official 'I Have An Announcement' Clip

The Rehearsal premieres June 15 ​​at 11:00 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You’ve got to hand it to writer/director/producer Nathan Fielder for managing to carve such a specific space for himself at HBO as the guy behind such weird, existential, and intimate series like How To with John Wilson and his latest, The Rehearsal. For anyone who suffers anxiety, the series is like watching that feeling be given a budget and free rein to go work itself out. Structurally, that plays out as Fielder finds strangers who want to experience, or resolve, something critical in their lives and he then gives them the opportunity to run full dress rehearsals around their issue so they can eventually tackle it for real with certainty. The concept itself is fascinating but entirely ridiculous because no matter how meticulous anyone is about anticipating every outcome, there’s no planning for life. But Fielder attempts it anyway with a single-mindedness that’s weirdly compelling, often surprising, and unlike just about anything else out there.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO