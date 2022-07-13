ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia inmate gets 25 years for murder at prison

By AP
 4 days ago

An inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld’s office says 43-year-old Ruben Laurel was sentenced Tuesday in the 2012 death of Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton.

Laurel pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Ihlenfeld’s office says Laurel and another inmate stabbed and cut Dallas, who suffered nearly 50 stab wounds.

Another inmate also suffered injuries.

Laurel is now housed at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

