Charlotte County, FL

Lehigh Acres woman killed after being hit by car while walking in Charlotte County

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres woman died after being hit by a car while walking in the northbound lanes of Kings Highway in Charlotte County Tuesday night.

The driver of a sedan was driving north on Kings Highway when she then crashed into the 48-year-old woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, described as a 22-year-old Arcadia woman, received minor injuries in the crash.

FHP is continuing to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

