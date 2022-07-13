ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOtIp_0gdzuEvB00

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium.

Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019.

Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more about the remains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5Z5Q_0gdzuEvB00
Handout image of a human elbow and arm bones discovered at Mont-Saint-Jean farm. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

Professor Tony Pollard, one of the project’s archaeological directors and director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at the University of Glasgow, has been closely involved in the dig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QozdK_0gdzuEvB00
An articulated skull and arm discovered at Mont-Saint-Jean. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

He said: “I’ve been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and have never seen anything like it.

“We won’t get any closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dzpp_0gdzuEvB00
Archaeological Director Professor Tony Pollard. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

The work has focused on two sites at Mont-Saint-Jean farm and Plancenoit to investigate some of the bloodiest fighting of the battle.

The remains of three amputated limbs were excavated at Mont-Saint-Jean Farm, which was the site of the Duke of Wellington’s main field hospital during the battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aipKq_0gdzuEvB00
Handout image of a selection of preliminary finds from the first two days of excavation (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

Archaeologists and military veterans have joined Professor Pollard from the Waterloo Uncovered project, which uses archaeology as a tool to help veterans find peace from various conflicts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYKWS_0gdzuEvB00
Handout image of Professor Tony Pollard and Dr Stuart Eve give participants a tour of the Waterloo Battlefield (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

Rod Eldridge, a wellbeing support lead at the charity and a retired lieutenant colonel who served as a mental health nurse consultant in the army, says “Already I can see that [the veterans] are actively engaging with what’s on offer, and I have already seen changes in people that are amazing.

“Where they might have been quite sullen and withdrawn, they are now already mixing with others – with smiles on their faces, and interjections of humour. I can see the colour again; the recipe and the magic of Waterloo Uncovered is already unfolding.”

The team will continue its excavations until July 15, and is sure to make some ground-breaking discoveries about the events that took place at these important battlefield sites.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoleonic#Archaeologist#Scottish#The University Of Glasgow#Mont Saint Jean Farm#Plancenoit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
TheDailyBeast

Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Sequenced the DNA of a 2000-Year-Old Human From Pompeii

The first Pompeiian human genome has been sequenced. Research that was recently published in Scientific Reports presents the first human genome that has been successfully sequenced from a person who passed away in Pompeii, Italy, after Mount Vesuvius’ explosion in the year 79 CE. Only little segments of mitochondrial DNA from Pompeiian human and animal remains have been sequenced up to this point.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy