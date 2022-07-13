ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

New Walmart fulfillment center to open outside Shippensburg

pahomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Walmart fulfillment center to open outside Shippensburg. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.13.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.13.22 (4:30am) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

WGAL

WGAL viewer captures photo of 'incredible sky' over Lebanon County

BELLEGROVE, Pa. — A WGAL viewer shared a gorgeous photo of an incredible sky over the Susquehanna Valley. Jenni Kohler posted the photo (see below) in WGAL's uLocal Central Pennsylvania Facebook group. Jenni took the picture at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bellegrove, Lebanon County. The photo certainly captures...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
City
Shippensburg, PA
WGAL

Police incident reported in Chambersburg, Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are asking the public to avoid a certain area as they deal with an active incident. People are asked to stay away from the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. The police did not release further information. Per Franklin County 911, the incident...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Car goes airborne before slamming into tree in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Arcona Road and East Winding Hill Road. Police released a photo from the crash scene. You can see that in the video player above.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Roadway reopen following police incident in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Lincoln Way West reopened to the public shortly before 3:00 PM. So far, no other details about the incident have been released. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The public is being asked to avoid the 300 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg. Franklin County...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Walmart
PennLive.com

‘Icon of fine dining’ in south central Pa. for sale

A well-known, award-winning restaurant in York County is for sale. The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar at 120 N. George St. in York City is on the market for $395,000, according to Rock Commercial Real Estate. The sale includes the business, furniture, fixtures, equipment, use of the hotel liquor license and recipes.
YORK, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Summer school programs closed due to power outages from Tuesday's storm

BALTIMORE — Several local school buildings are in the dark Wednesday following Tuesday's severe storms. Power outages have forced several school systems to close. Harford County - The school system announced on its website that all schools and offices are closed Wednesday. No summer school programs or virtual learning. Essential personnel are asked to await further instruction.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cleanup underway across central Maryland after storms cut power to thousands

(WBFF) — Families across central Maryland are assessing the damage the day after storms ripped through central Maryland. The storm appears to have hit Carroll, Baltimore, and Harford counties the hardest. The BGE Power Outage map shows more than 60,000 still without power. Early information indicates that most of...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Towson man

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson man. James Neal Lynch, 69, is 6’3” tall and weighs  214 pounds. He was last seen in the Towson area at 10 a.m. on July 8th. Lynch may be driving a white, 2017 Buick Verano with MD tag 4DA8115. Anyone with information on James Neal Lynch’s whereabouts is asked … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Towson man" The post Police searching for missing Towson man appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
WGAL

One person hospitalized after crash on Route 283

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Mount Joy Road overpass, according to dispatchers. Michael Wisniewski shared photos from the scene with WGAL. You can see those in the video player above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

