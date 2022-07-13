ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Mildred F. ‘Mickey’ Lang

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 9, 1923 - July 9, 2022. Mildred F. “Mickey” Lang, 99, of West Bend, passed away on July 9, 2022. Mickey was born on April 9, 1923, in the Town of Farmington, the daughter of the late Clarence and Linda (nee Hansmann) Donath. On June 28, 1947, she was united...

James 'Jim' L. Peterchak

James ‘Jim’ L. Peterchak

James “Jim” L. Peterchak, 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born on March 1, 1939, to the late Joseph and Alma (nee Kriesel) Peterchak in Racine. On August 29, 1964, he was united in marriage to Carol Helgeson in Bonduel. Jim enjoyed going on canoe trips, going to Friday fish fries, driving his Honda Prelude, and watching sports, especially Brewers games. He always had to keep busy, liked fixing things, and loved helping others. Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as teaching them home maintenance projects. He will be missed by all who knew him.
WEST BEND, WI
James 'Jim' N. Heritsch

James ‘Jim’ N. Heritsch

James “Jim” N. Heritsch, age 75, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Aurora Medical Center of Washington County. He was born on December 6, 1946 in Milwaukee to Carl and Marie (nee Bauer). Jim is survived by his brother Carl (Carol); nieces Yvette (Jake) Geissinger, Sarah (Ron); great-nephews Christopher and Michael; and great-niece Kala. He was preceded in death by his parents, uncles, aunts, and other relatives and friends.
WEST BEND, WI
Alice M. Staab

Alice M. Staab

Alice Staab passed away on July 10, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born on May 24, 1929, to parents Frank and Helen Friday. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She was married to the love of her life, William (Bill), for 54 years. Alice worked and volunteered at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for a total of 19 years. Over the years she had lived at Summit Woods and made many friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Louise Rozenberger

Louise Rozenberger

Louise Rozenberger (nee Barts), age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her daughter and son-inlaw’s home in Hartford. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Louisiana to Frank and Edna (nee Iaasek) Barts. On August 16, 1969, she married the love of her life, John...
WEST BEND, WI
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
Donald 'Don' Dahl

Donald ‘Don’ Dahl

Donald “Don” Dahl of Waukesha passed away on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. Despite suffering recent serious medical challenges, Don showed great clarity and courage, and stayed strong until the end. Don was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Milwaukee to William and Emma Dahl....
WAUKESHA, WI
Michael W. Moran

Michael W. Moran

July 25, 1952 - July 10, 2022. Michael W. Moran, 69, of Waupun, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on July 10, 2022. Michael was born July 25, 1952, in New York, the son of Alvan and Doris Gangloff Moran. Michael grew up in the Bryan, Ohio,...
WAUPUN, WI
John A. Mooney II

John A. Mooney II

Surrounded by his family, John A. Mooney II of Muskego passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 77. John was known as a family man. He was the loving husband of Mary (Lauterbach) for nearly 55 years, the proud father of John III (Julie C.), Patrick (Tammy) and Michael (Julie A.) Mooney and special grandpa to Jacob, Zachary, Eliana, John IV (Jack) and Kellan Mooney. He is survived by sisters Suzann (the late Jack) Caldwell, Jeannie (Dan) Gordon and Nancy Davis. John will also be missed by nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
MUSKEGO, WI
William 'Bill' Lewis Belmer Jr.

William ‘Bill’ Lewis Belmer Jr.

William ‘Bill’ Lewis Belmer Jr. Oct. 31, 1958 — July 10, 2022 William “Bill” Lewis Belmer Jr. of Waukesha died on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with drumsticks in hand after being diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2016. He will be remembered as the...
WAUKESHA, WI
John
Jack Lembke

Jack Lembke

Jack Lembke, 90, of Waukesha, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Jack’s childhood is that of a Wisconsin rural farming family in the early 1900s. Jack was born in Oconomowoc on March 30, 1932, in the home of his parents, Walter and Mabel Lembke. Jack was the 13th of 15 children, with his oldest brother, Harold, already 20 years old at the time of his birth. Jack’s mother had her hands full with all the children. His mother was declared the “Mother of Waukesha County” by the Daily Freeman for Mother’s Day in 1946, in which Jack’s father, won out as the Waukesha County father with the most living children.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial designs revealed

WAUKESHA — Six designs for memorials recognizing and honoring all of the victims impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy will be reviewed at an upcoming Parade Memorial Commission meeting. At the upcoming Tuesday, July 26 meeting the commission is expected to decide on the top three designs for public input as well as discuss fundraising for the memorials.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

White House of Music’s former owner dies at age 91

WAUKESHA — While known as a quiet man, Jerry White, former owner of White House of Music, had a passion for music which could not be hushed. White, 91, died on July 10, but his legacy and love for music carries on in different ways. “He was a good...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business owners along Wisconsin Avenue discuss parking elimination

PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
PEWAUKEE, WI
#Cremation #Memorials
Croation Fest

Croation Fest

Join us this year on Saturday July 16th for Wisconsin’s oldest continuous running Ethnic festival in Franklin, WI. As per tradition a Croatian Catholic mass will start at 11:00AM followed by our Cultural Program at 2:00PM featuring our Milwaukee area Croatian music and dance groups. Bravo Band of Chicago will be providing our music entertainment all afternoon and evening.
FRANKLIN, WI
Midsummer Festival of Arts

Midsummer Festival of Arts

100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks. 100 Artist Booths • Live Music • Exhibitions • Demonstrations • Art Making • Food Trucks. Now in its fifty-second year, the Midsummer Festival...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grede celebrates 1 million man hours of safety

MENOMONEE FALLS — Grede’s Menomonee Falls location celebrated 1 million hours of continuous work without a lost-time incident, according to a Thursday press release. For the past four years, Menomonee Falls has been the standard for safety success within the machining industry, according to the release. “I think...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Horicon Bank announces merger with Cornerstone Community Bank

HORICON — Horicon Bank and Grafton-based Cornerstone Community Bank announced plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Horicon Bank CEO Frederick F. Schwertfeger said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers and the bank’s local communities. “We are blessed to find such a...
HORICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago reviews ordinance amendment for pop-up venues

MUKWONAGO — The village is reviewing a potential ordinance amendment to permit pop-up-like venues after a business owner revealed a proposal dubbed “The Block” for somewhere in Mukwonago. The item was discussed by the Plan Commission at a meeting Tuesday, but no vote was taken. According to...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County to propose $3.6M referendum to increase staffing

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County will be introducing a public safety referendum for the November ballot. Passage of the referendum could result in a $3.6 million increase in the property tax levy. The referendum was discussed during the Washington County Public Safety Committee meeting in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Attempted break-in

1:10 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 600 block of North Cumberland Drive reported they woke up to someone pounding on the door and it appeared they were trying to break in. The caller and the husband were locked inside the bedroom. A second caller in the area reported three teenagers were in his yard and they ran away. An ordinance citation was issued.
WAUKESHA, WI

