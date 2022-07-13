Mildred F. ‘Mickey’ Lang

Jack Lembke, 90, of Waukesha, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Jack’s childhood is that of a Wisconsin rural farming family in the early 1900s. Jack was born in Oconomowoc on March 30, 1932, in the home of his parents, Walter and Mabel Lembke. Jack was the 13th of 15 children, with his oldest brother, Harold, already 20 years old at the time of his birth. Jack’s mother had her hands full with all the children. His mother was declared the “Mother of Waukesha County” by the Daily Freeman for Mother’s Day in 1946, in which Jack’s father, won out as the Waukesha County father with the most living children.

