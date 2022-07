SUSSEX — It's here! The biggest and best summer three-day celebration in Waukesha County began on Friday and runs Saturday and Sunday. Sussex Lions Daze has arrived. The longtime festival will take place at the Sussex Village Park off of Highway VV just west of downtown this weekend. It started on Friday and continues through Sunday night. The Sussex Lions Club has sponsored the event for many, many years and the Sussex Area Service Club is always there to lend a helping hand wherever they can.

SUSSEX, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO