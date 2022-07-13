ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Police: Dispute over missing television leads to drive-by shooting at Mississippi intersection

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Police say that a dispute over a missing television appears to have led to a drive-by shooting in Mississippi’s capital city.

Jackson police report that Reanna Shelton, 20, and Sedrica Robinson, 19, were shot while waiting at a red light at the corner of Capitol Street and O’Ferrell Avenue.

The two women reported to police that a man began shooting after he and a woman passenger pulled up beside them in a gold Chevy Impala.

Shelton was struck in her right hand and Robinson was struck in her left arm. The two drove themselves to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, Shelton said the shooting was because of a dispute about a missing television.

Police say warrants will be issued for two counts of aggravated assault and for drive-by shooting.

Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

