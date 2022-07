TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested in south Toledo Wednesday after police claim he led them on a chase and tossed a gun from his vehicle, which fired upon hitting the ground. Police started their pursuit at North Detroit and Oakwood avenues about 6 p.m., according to a police report. The suspect, 28-year-old Iman Rahim, threw a gun from the vehicle, which was later recovered by police at Detroit and Woodland avenues.

