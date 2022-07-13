ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

PPP program was awash in fraud. Now, one lender may finally face a legal reckoning

By Ben Wieder
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wWuk_0gdzqFwk00

The Paycheck Protection Program was one of the signature federal economic relief measures in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing small businesses loans of up to $10 million that were forgivable if used for payroll and other approved expenses.

But the program, which tasked banks and other private lenders with processing applications, was beset by fraud from its earliest days in the spring of 2020, with some recent estimates suggesting that more than $117 billion of the $780 billion in federal loans went to ineligible businesses.

Hundreds of borrowers have been prosecuted for submitting fraudulent PPP applications, but few lenders have been held accountable for their role in approving these fraudulent loans.

Now, thanks to an obscure filing in one of South Florida’s many PPP fraud cases, it has been revealed that one of the biggest lenders in the program’s first year might soon be facing consequences.

The online lender Kabbage disclosed in the Florida case that it is under investigation by U.S. attorneys in Massachusetts and the Eastern District of Texas for its PPP lending practices. Those investigations are being coordinated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Division, the filing said. Neither district nor the DOJ responded to requests for comment.

READ MORE: Quickie lender Kabbage doled out billions in PPP loans. A number of borrowers raised red flags

“Any time you have two U.S. Attorneys offices that have separately drawn the same inferences based on evidence that reached them from independent sources it’s not a really good sign,” said Ben Curtis, former assistant chief of the Criminal Division Fraud Section at the DOJ and a partner in the Miami office of McDermott Will & Emery.

The disclosure itself was unusual, Curtis said, since civil investigations aren’t typically public.

“If I’m a client, I don’t want that ever to be out there in the public domain,” he said.

The filing came amid an effort by Kabbage to fend off a subpoena from federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida to testify in a PPP fraud case that is scheduled to be heard next month in a Fort Lauderdale courthouse. Kabbage is not a target of the case, but it argued that its testimony in the case could be used against it in the other federal probes, which it described as “financially ... an existential threat to Kabbage.” But that argument didn’t sway U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, who denied Kabbage’s request, and the online lender could be called upon to testify in the criminal trial against Luke Joselin, which is currently scheduled to start Aug. 15.

Kabbage is also one of several financial technology, or FinTech, companies that are under investigation by the House Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis for their role in PPP fraud.

The PPP program bailed out the Georgia-based online lender, which went from furloughing employees in March 2020 to being an appealing takeover target in a matter of months thanks in part to the $7 billion in PPP loans the company said it processed that year.

Those $7 billion in loans earned the lender, which was heavily backed by the Japanese investment firm SoftBank, hundreds of millions of dollars in fees and helped attract the attention of American Express, which acquired the company in October 2020 for a rumored $850 million.

But the company’s trademark speed — it relied on algorithms more than people to approve loans — has raised questions about how it vetted applicants.

When American Express acquired Kabbage, it didn’t take on its loan portfolio, which included the PPP loans, leaving them behind in a holding company branded KServicing. The credit card giant has tried to distance itself from Kabbage’s performance in the PPP program, but these multiple investigations might make it impossible to continue to avoid difficult questions.

“What did AMEX know, if anything, and when?” said Jim Richards, a former top financial risk officer at Wells Fargo and Bank of America and former prosecutor.

KServicing CEO Laquisha Milner didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment, and messages to the company’s media line bounced back.

American Express didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment, either. It has previously made a point of stressing that American Express and KServicing are separate entities.

‘Obviously fraudulent’

The small business COVID-19 relief program, approved as part of the CARES Act in March 2020, tasked lenders with vetting and approving applicants to the program, with the cash ultimately reimbursed by the federal government.

The program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, undoubtedly saved many businesses struggling with mandatory closures and uncertainty in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic but was also plagued by fraud. The SBA’s Office of the Inspector General estimated that as much as $4.6 billion worth of fraudulent loans were approved in the first year of the program alone. A paper by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin estimated that fraud in the program came to just over $64 billion by one measure and more than $117 billion using different measures, including instances where the number of industry recipients in some counties exceeded the numbers of such businesses in those counties. Both $64 billion and $117 billion are conservative estimates, the paper’s authors write.

The cash for the loans would ultimately be reimbursed by the federal government and the program rules effectively allowed lenders to take borrowers at their word on whether their businesses were eligible. The Miami Herald’s reporting previously found businesses that were approved despite falling short of the program rules, which required that businesses be in existence since at least Feb. 15, 2020, and prohibited business owners facing felony criminal charges or who had recently been convicted of financial fraud. Kabbage approved a disproportionate share of the questionable PPP loans flagged by the Herald.

While it has previously been reported that Kabbage and other FinTechs were under DOJ investigation, the Florida filing provides far more detail about the investigations the online lender faces. Kabbage disclosed that it has been under investigation for more than a year by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts under the false claims act, which prevents against government fraud, “on the theory that Kabbage improperly approved PPP loans that were either obviously fraudulent or not within Small Business Administration (“SBA”) parameters.” The company also disclosed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in East Texas is investigating, “the adequacy of Kabbage’s fraud and anti-money laundering controls in the same time frame.” Kabbage indicated that DOJ’s civil division is coordinating both investigations. The U.S. attorneys offices in Massachusetts and the Eastern District of Texas didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Texas investigation is significant, Richards said, because the PPP program required lenders, even those that like Kabbage were not banks, to establish robust anti-money laundering and customer due diligence programs.

“That’s where I think Kabbage probably has its greatest exposure,” he said.

RIchards, who now runs the financial risk consultancy Regtech Consulting , has been tracking PPP fraud cases and found that Kabbage has been linked to nearly one in five federal PPP fraud prosecutions to date.

Banks were paid fees on a sliding scale based on the size of the loan, which earned Kabbage hundreds of millions of dollars in fees on the loans it approved directly and those it approved through its partner banks Cross River Bank and Customers Bank. Kabbage recently filed suit against Customers Bank alleging that the Pennsylvania-based bank owed Kabbage “tens of millions” in PPP fees that the bank and Kabbage had agreed to split. Customers Bank declined to comment, citing the pending legal action.

Unforgiven loans

Potential fraud isn’t the only issue with Kabbage’s PPP performance.

The Herald previously reported on the struggles to obtain forgiveness faced by many small business owners who obtained their PPP loans through Kabbage. Under the rules of the program, the loans would be forgiven if used for payroll and other approved expenses. While the vast majority of loans approved in the first year of the program have now been forgiven, Kabbage, known as KServicing since the American Express merger, had the lowest forgiveness rate of any major lender in the program’s first year.

It currently faces a class-action suit brought by several borrowers who allege that KServicing’s loan forgiveness process has been an “abject and ongoing failure” and described the company as “one of the most opportunistic profiteers to emerge from the COVID-19 global pandemic.” KServicing argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the loans were approved through the CARES Act, which it argues “does not provide for a private right of action,” that would allow individuals to sue.

Kabbage initially touted its success approving PPP loans for smaller businesses and women and minority-owned businesses that historically struggled to obtain credit from traditional banks. That’s meant that those same businesses have now had more difficulty getting their PPP loans forgiven.

“It’s been ridiculous,” Vicki LeMaster, a Miami hairdresser, told the Herald in March. LeMaster has struggled for months to try to get her loan of just over $3,000 forgiven, with no success yet.

“Because we don’t have a banker on our side, we’re the ones who have to deal with all the garbage,” she said.

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Federal Loans#American Express#Doj
Miami Herald

Walmart fired new Florida mom because her needs were ‘problematic,’ lawsuit says

A mother is suing Walmart and accusing the company of firing her in Florida because her needs as a new mom were “problematic” at work, according to a new federal lawsuit. This includes the former deli worker’s need to take breaks to pump breast milk — which she said her managers “harassed” her for — in order to feed her infant daughter who she gave birth to in 2020, a complaint states. She was fired from the company’s DeFuniak Springs location in January 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
CBS Chicago

Six current, former U.S. Postal employees accused of collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, business loans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six current and former U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with fraudulently obtaining loans for businesses that did not really exist. The six defendants were charged as part of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Task force on Unemployment Benefits Insurance Fraud. They all applied for a variety of government loans and assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Attorney General's office. In addition to trying to get loans from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were not real, four of the defendants are accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

PPP Scammer Bought a Bentley With $1.9 Million He Stole

Instead of speeding around in the Bentley he bought with his ill-gotten Paycheck Protection Program funds, Leon Miles will be riding in a police van to prison. Miles, a 53-year-old resident of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 72 months behind bars for stealing $1.9 million by submitting fake claims to the Paycheck Protection Program, created with CARES Act funding to alleviate small businesses’ economic stress from COVID-19 challenges. Prosecutors said Miles falsely claimed his company had more than a $762,000 monthly payroll with 50 employees. With the money, he bought a $250,000 Bentley Continental and a $100,000 2020 Cadillac Escalade. The court seized the cars—one of which was totaled—and the remaining $1.3 million. “Leon Miles indulged himself at the expense of U.S. taxpayers by both defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program and victimizing those business owners who legitimately needed the benefits,” IRS special agent Thomas M. Fattorusso said in a release. “Today’s sentencing is a fair response to Miles’s criminal behavior and he will now face justice behind bars.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
PERSONAL FINANCE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
14K+
Followers
921
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy