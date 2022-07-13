Rattlesnakes 101: What To Do And What Not To Do If You See Or Get Bit By A Rattlesnake

A near-extinct three-legged ploughshare tortoise is settling into a new life at Chester zoo after being rescued from illegal smugglers.The reptile, named Hope, is one of the last of his kind and has been relocated to England in an attempt to save his species.He was rescued from illegal smugglers, who snatched him from the forests of Madagascar.Vets at Chester zoo have also attached three wheels to the underside of Hope’s shell, helping him navigate his new home easier.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US Osprey helicopter kills three Marines after crashing into USS Green BayBoris Johnson says ‘some people can’t take their drink’ amid Pincher scandalBoris asked if Pincher should resign, says 'that's a matter for him'

