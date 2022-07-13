ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

TotalEnergies CEO Says Talks With UAE Underway For Diesel Imports: Report

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AokdM_0gdzov4y00
  • TotalEnergies SE TTE is looking to import diesel and other fuels from the United Arab Emirates to stock up on alternatives to Russian supplies ahead of winter, Bloomberg reported.
  • “Under the initiative of the French government, we’re discussing an agreement to have access to diesel and fuel from the Emirates this winter, in case we need it,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at a Senate hearing in Paris. “There won’t be issues” with supplies of diesel and heating fuel in the coming months, he said.
  • Russia accounted for about 12% of Total’s imports of diesel and other fuels in Europe. However, that will drop to zero by next February amid sanctions, Pouyanne said Wednesday.
  • TotalEnergies is already increasing hydrocarbon imports from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries as they seek to replace shipments from Russia.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron will host the ruler of UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed, in Paris on July 18, people familiar with the matter said this week. Pouyanne confirmed the visit.
  • Price Action: TTE shares are up 0.31% at $48.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Biden Meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince To 'Reorient Not Rupture' Relations

President Joe Biden on Friday met the crown prince of Saudi Arabia – a nation that the U.S. once pledged to make a "pariah" over its human rights issues. On arrival in Saudi Arabia, Biden shared a cordial fist bump with Mohammed bin Salman, signaling his willingness to reset sour relations between the two nations. The President had also clarified, in his July 9 opinion piece for The Washington Post, that he was going to Saudi Arabia to "reorient not rupture" relations.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Associated Press

Neeyamo Announces Its Latest Expansion in Europe

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Neeyamo Inc., a leading provider of global payroll and EOR solutions, announces its European expansion with a new office in Milan, Italy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005682/en/ Neeyamo Announces Its Latest Expansion in Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Russian#French#Senate#Totalenergies
Benzinga

Mark Cuban Reveals Why Bill Gates Hasn't Talked to Him Since This Moment

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hasn't been on particularly friendly terms with Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, the Shark Tank host shared in the "Full Send" podcast earlier this week. Cuban recalled the days when Microsoft went public, propelling Gates to the spotlight as the "King...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Toyota Revamps Crown Range, Launches New Models

Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled four new models of its Crown range to reimagine the 67-year-old brand. The four new models are a sedan, an SUV, a station wagon, and a crossover, which combines a sedan with an SUV. Two types of powertrains, 2.4-liter Turbo Hybrid System and Parallel...
CARS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin Signs Law To Expand Label of 'Foreign Agent' To Reportedly Quash Internal Dissent

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law to expand the label of who is deemed a foreign agent, the Moscow Times reported. What Happened: The new legislation that was signed into law reportedly defines anyone who receives overseas support of any kind, monetary or non-monetary, as a foreign agent. Taking a step further, the Russian Justice Ministry would henceforth label those working with a foreign agent or receiving funding from them as "affiliated with foreign agents."
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
60K+
Followers
148K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy