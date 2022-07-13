ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Washington’s Bates Family Farm to Be Recognized by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

By Jerry Edwards
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBates Family Farm in Washington will be presented with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Thursday, July 14th. The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who show exceptional care...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Agriculture#Bates Family Farm#The Iowa Farm Bureau
