Washington’s Bates Family Farm to Be Recognized by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

The Washington County Conservation Board is finishing its fiscal year. The year of ‘21-’22 has been a successful year with strong trending revenues. Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus breaks down those trends, “I’m very happy that we’ve continued a really strong trend that we’ve had for a long time here in Conservation, where some of the things I’m really proud of was we can actually hang our hat on having record revenue for our campground. Three of the last four years we’ve actually had record revenue. The strong trend like that is great, but we also had record revenues for our shelter rentals, and then also for our program fees, so like just different programs that we’ve done with our environmental education, record revenues with all three of these, which is great.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO