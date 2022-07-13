Which COVID-19 Vaccine(s) Significantly Prevented Deaths - Read To Find Out

A 27-year-old engineer died from a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid jab, an inquest has been told.Jack Last died on 20 April 2021, exactly three weeks after he was given a coronavirus vaccine on 30 March.An inquest heard he suffered headaches and vomiting a week after having the jab, the BBC reported.A CT scan was carried out on 10 April, which revealed Mr Last had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - a blood clot.He had surgery and treatment but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 20 April last year.Mr Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, enjoyed canyoning and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO