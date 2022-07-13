ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) Announce New Album Most Normal, Share Song: Listen

By Evan Minsker
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gilla Band, who were previously called Girl Band, have announced a new album: Most Normal is out October 7 via Rough Trade. Today, they’ve shared the first single, “Eight Fivers,” and its video, which was animated and directed by Mortis Studios with Ruben Hernandez. Watch below....

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Animal Collective on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

Animal Collective are the latest band to share a set as part of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Their set was filmed at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams. They performed their Time Skiffs tracks “Dragon Slayer” and “Car Keys,” plus an unrecorded song that has featured in their recent live shows, “Kings Walk.” Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bob Dylan Announces 2022 UK and European Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced another leg of his ongoing tour behind Rough and Rowdy Ways. His next run of dates will kick off September 25 in Oslo, and then wind through Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more, before wrapping up in Glasgow on October 31. Find Dylan’s full schedule below.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘A midwinter crisis in the middle of July’: challenges of the UK heatwave

NHS: ‘This could not be coming at a harder time’. The NHS is used to seasonal extremes putting additional pressure on the service – in the depths of winter. The prospect of additional 999 calls and hospital admissions for dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke at a time of year when the health service is less prepared would be layered on top of a rise in Covid cases. Ambulance services are predicting a 20% rise in callouts. “It feels like a midwinter crisis in the middle of July,” Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS confederation, told the BBC. “This could not be coming at a harder time for us.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Naples: pizza, palazzos and dancing under the stars

Our pizza, pastries, pasta and ice-cream are wonderful, but not that healthy. To prove that good food can be good for you, fitness fan Marco Pera and friends set up restaurant Sano Sano in central Naples. They source organic vegetables and grains, fish and meat from within 20km, cook at low temperatures where possible (there’s no deep frying), and use top-quality, single-estate olive oil. Unusually for Italy, its two floors and terrace are open from breakfast until midnight. I love its linguine with cherry tomatoes and almond pesto, but the skin-on roast potatoes are glorious too, as is seafood salad with blueberries and redcurrants.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotterdam#Zurich#Paris#Mortis Studios#Fivers#The Weirds 08
The Associated Press

Neeyamo Announces Its Latest Expansion in Europe

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Neeyamo Inc., a leading provider of global payroll and EOR solutions, announces its European expansion with a new office in Milan, Italy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005682/en/ Neeyamo Announces Its Latest Expansion in Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Pitchfork

Clark to Reissue Body Riddle With Bonus Album Including Broadcast Rarity

Clark has remastered his 2006 album Body Riddle and paired it with a compilation of new music, unreleased tracks, and rarities. The remaster is streaming and available for purchase now, and comes to vinyl and CD on September 30, via Warp. The 12 bonus tracks—including the Broadcast collaboration “Herr Bar Improv”—are also set to arrive September 30, and you can check out the rarity “Dead Shark Eyes” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Goon Sax Call It Quits

The Goon Sax, the Brisbane trio that signed to Matador in 2020, have said they will “draw the curtain on this band” after playing one or two more shows in their native Australia. All other shows, including dates with Pavement and on the joint Spoon and Interpol tour, have been canceled. “For us, it feels like a happy ending,” the band said.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Pitchfork

Marina Herlop Is Classically Trained and Totally Chaotic—Her Music Thrives on Both

Marina Herlop wants to talk about basketball. I did not see this coming—Herlop is a classically trained pianist and experimental composer who combines Romantic impressionism and Carnatic vocalizations into art pop as severe and luminous as fine-tipped crystals. But here in a sweltering upstairs cafe near her apartment in Barcelona, she asks me if I’ve seen Space Jam. It is one of three times that she will bring up Michael Jordan or the Chicago Bulls over the course of the afternoon.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Thyrsis of Etna

Thyrsis of Etna is Nyles Miszczyk’s debut album, but the Ontario producer has been working behind the scenes for more than a decade, producing leftfield hip-hop and retro new wave and working as the in-house engineer at Toronto’s Royal Mountain Records, where Alvvays got their start. Miszczyk brings a producer’s mentality to his album: All 16 tracks feature a different singer. These guests range from indie heroes Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab and Vanessa Briscoe Hay of Pylon to fellow Toronto artists and labelmates and even a Nigerian rapper, Nai. But he ties it all together with a cohesive sound informed by krautrock’s motorik thump and sparkling melodies.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Wring Joy Out of Terrible Times on Their Collaborative Album Reset

When the Zoom window opens, giving me a peek into Noah Lennox’s basement studio in Lisbon, Portugal, the psych-pop pathfinder best known as Animal Collective’s Panda Bear and journeyman producer Pete Kember (aka Sonic Boom) sit in semi-darkness, a single mic stand casting a stark shadow on the wall behind them. A stripe on Lennox’s bulky sweater glows fluorescent green in the shadows, as though bathed in a nightclub’s blacklight. But gradually, the colors of the scene change, cycling through red, purple, and blue before sliding back to the phosphorescent hue of a moonlit tide.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tresor

Gwenno Saunders’ new album Tresor is her second record sung almost entirely in Cornish, a Celtic language that bloomed around 600 C.E., and which the mothers of Cornwall passed down to their daughters for over a thousand years before the English more or less forced them to stop. Dolly Pentreath, purportedly the last fluent native speaker, died in 1777. But in 2010, the United Nations upgraded the status of Cornish from “extinct” to merely “critically endangered,” reflecting the work of the Cornish Language Partnership in standardizing written and spoken grammar for a community of about 300 speakers. The CLP also contributed to the opening of a Cornish-language nursery school, where, according to a news report, toddlers learn “to share their tegennow and play nicely in the polltewas.” Tresor, says Gwenno, is a record about her experience of becoming a mother, as well as a follow-up to her 2018 LP Le Kov, lauded for bringing Cornish to wider attention. It’s as though, having turned to face the public and taught them all she knows of this new-old language, she is relishing the opportunity once denied to Dolly Pentreath: to pass her linguistic heritage to her child.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Spotify Buys Heardle, Blocking Game in Various Territories

Heardle, the music trivia game in which players try to identify songs based on increasing snippets, has joined Spotify. The acquisition means the game will be available only in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, a press release notes. The game will remain free to play, according to the press release.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to thaHomey and Skuna’s “WORK”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. An eclectic rap scene is coming up in France. At its forefront is Serane, the Parisian who imported his flow from the DMV, and thaHomey, a more versatile stylist from Reims who flies over Detroit production, rage beats, and, on his latest project, Jersey club. While it’s typical to see American trends in music being emulated across the globe, thaHomey and producer Skuna’s spin on club rap stands out. The beat on “WORK” is light and airy, closer in DNA to the soundtrack of a coming-of-age film than the percussive tornadoes coming out of the Newark and Philly scenes. And thaHomey breathlessly switches dialects in his verses, lulling you into a trance with his rapping. The mania of most club songs stresses me out, but this one is smooth as it gets.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cave World

Shocking listeners with punk-rock satire about humans turning back into monkeys used to be as simple as donning an energy dome and a yellow jumpsuit and refusing to get off the stage until the audience was appropriately repulsed. These days, when cultural and political devolution feel like the starting point rather than a bleak warning, Stockholm’s forehead-tatted Viagra Boys have their work cut out for them.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Peace “Fly” God

Westside Gunn wants you to consider his music high-end art, as worthy of reverence as the pieces that fill his own seven-figure-valued collection, or the Caravaggio repurposed for one of his album covers. Appropriately, Gunn’s take on slimy-grimy New York boom-bap can feel opulent and luxurious. His best albums are rich and immersive; his street raps are adorned with pristine instrumentation, and he makes frequent references to luxury fashion brands, expensive vehicles, and the artists that appeal to his proclivities.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cancel 3 Comeback Concerts Due to Health Issues

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have canceled their three Australian comeback gigs due to unspecified health issues. The band broke the news on social media earlier today (July 14), announcing that the Melbourne, Sydney, and Splendour in the Grass dates will no longer take place. “We apologize for such disappointing news, it weighs heavily on us,” the group wrote in the post. “We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and w hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits.” Pitchfork has reached out to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ representatives for more information.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy