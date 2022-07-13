Two Youth-Work Groups Working on Conservation Projects at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

A pair of youth-work groups are spending time at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

One group is helping goats from City Girls Farm remove Autumn Olive, an invasive species.

“Using livestock, it’s slower, more methodical method of tackling invasive species,” Amy McIntire, the owner of City Girls Farm, says. “But with goats in particular, they’re going to grind the food with their teeth. And because they’re a four chambered stomach animal, they chew cud. And so when they eliminate, there are no seeds that go back into the ground.”

“We’re building a pathway, so then we can move the fence to the sections that we’ve been working out,” Erica Labar, a Crew Leader with YouthWork, says. “So the goats will be able to graze in the sections that we sectioned off for them.”

The other group is helping to restore a historic barn.

“We are taking off the old cedar shakes that are on the wall there and then we’re putting new ones up,” Daniel Moyer, a member of YouthWork says.

“They’re doing the filling jobs that the smaller jobs that the park would get around to eventually,” Terry Ryan, a Historic Maintenance Worker at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, says. “But it’s also good training for them.”

These young adults are getting a hands on experience while making our world a better place.

“I’ve learned how to do decking, boardwalks,” Moyer says. “I’ve learned how to do the cedar shake, I’ve learned how to make trails and how to clean them and how to make them look proper.”

“I feel like we are doing good work taht other people will see and it’s long lasting,” says Labar. “It’s also really empowering as like, a younger adult to be trusted to use equipment.