Video Games

DarkZero Apex Legends Claims Back-to-Back Titles: ALGS Championship Results

By Michael Trevithick
 4 days ago
With $2 million on the line in the toughest lobby in Apex Legends history, defending champions DarkZero emerged on top to claim back-to-back titles. In the final game, the Australian squad was one of nine teams on match point. Sublime positioning secured them the victory over favorites like Furia, 100 Thieves,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algs#Match Point#Apex Predator#Video Game#Noyan#Australians
