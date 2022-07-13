ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Turns Higher, Surges Toward This Major Level

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Bitcoin BTC, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, has failed to remain in the green in the past few sessions. Although Bitcoin climbed above the $22,000 level last week, it has maintained a downtrend so far this week. Falling Bitcoin prices have brought down the prices of popular altcoins.

After starting the day on a lower note, Bitcoin turned higher, moving towards the 19,800 level. Curve DAO Token (CRV), Serum (SRM) and Convex Finance (CVX) were among the biggest gainers over the last 24 hours, while Loopring (LRC) and TerraClassicUSD (USTC) were the biggest losers over the same period.

At the time of writing, BTC was priced at $19,788, trading higher by around 1.8%, while Ethereum (ETH) traded higher by 2.6% at $1,073. The global crypto market cap stood at $882 billion.

Here are the top 10 crypto gainers and losers in the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Aave (AAVE)

Price: $72.88

24-hour gain: 10.3%

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.9416

24-hour gain: 7.1Í%

Serum (SRM)

Price: $1.04

24-hour gain: 6.3%

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $5.55

24-hour gain: 6.3%

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $4.46

24-hour gain: 5.5%

Losers

Loopring (LRC)

Price: $0.3705

24-hour drop: 2.3%

TerraClassicUSD (USTC)

Price: $0.04241

24-hour drop: 2%

Tezos (XTZ)

Price: $1.49

24-hour drop: 1.8%

Kava (KAVA)

Price: $1.63

24-hour drop: 1.7%

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.1001

24-hour drop: 1.5%

