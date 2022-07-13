Crash claims life of truck driver in Kansas

Picture of Kansas Highway Patrol symbol.

THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – In a bizarre set of circumstances in Thomas County, in the western part of the state, a 52-year-old man died as a result of a semi crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Steven Hull Raley, 52, was going west on I-70 at 1:35 p.m., when his 2019 Volvo truck left the road to the right, went through a KDOT fence, and drove for a quarter-mile. Then, according to the KHP crash logs, came back through the KDOT fence, crossed both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 and stopped in the south ditch of the highway.

The KHP said Hull, from Alabama, was taken to Citizens Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.