Atara Biotherapeutics Shares Are Plummeting - Read Why

According to the U.S. State Department, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held accountable for war crimes that have been carried out against civilians in Ukraine. Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said on Friday that Putin will be held to account for them and said, “We want to signal that no one will be outside the scope of the law.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO