An Iowa City man had a unique excuse when he was allegedly caught trying to shoplift a bottle of booze: He claims it was his own, and he brought it into the store himself. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were called to Hawkeye Liquor and Tobacco on Hollywood Boulevard just before 6pm on July 10th. 60-year-old Robert Henderson of North Johnson Street is allegedly seen on security video stealing a bottle of Hennessey valued at $48.99. Henderson reportedly distracted the clerk and took the bottle from behind the counter. When confronted, Henderson reportedly claimed the bottle was his.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO