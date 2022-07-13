ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk County, IA

Keokuk County Expo is in Full Swing

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Keokuk County Expo is underway in Sigourney through July 16. 4-H Youth Outreach Coordinator Alicia Schmitt shares what’s scheduled on Thursday, “Thursday morning we’ll start out with the 4-H and FFA Sheep Show. Following that we will have the meat goat...

kciiradio.com

Washington County Fair Pie Eating Contest Set for Monday

The Washington County Fair’s second day of action, Monday, July 18th, will have multiple performances by Hot Diggity Dog, The West Texas Rattlesnake Show, Electrifying Magic with Jay Mattioli, a sanctioned tractor-truck pull at the main grandstand, and many other shows, displays, and contest. One of the contests on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Farm Bureau Makes Donation to Washington 4-H

The Washington County Farm Bureau has been a supporter of the Washington County 4-H program throughout the year. The Bureau’s most recent contribution to Washington 4-H was to donate $2 towards the enrollment fees of all 4-Hers for the previous year. The Washington County Farm Bureau, on Wednesday, July...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona Council Convenes Monday

The Kalona City Council will meet Monday in regular session. Highlighting their agenda is the recognition of committed funds to Phase I of the Pleasantview Construction Project, discussion on possible amendments to the golf cart and UTV ordinance, consideration for an agreement with Washington County Ambulance and setting a work session time and date for later this month. Council will meet in their chambers in the Kalona Community Center-City Hall Monday at 7p.m.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Photo Mounting Day a Success at Extension Office

The Washington County Extension Office hosted a 4-H photo mounting day at Washington County Extension Office on Tuesday, July 12th. The meeting was open to all 4-H’ers who needed help or advice on how to prepare their exhibits for the upcoming Washington County Fair. Over forty 4-H members participated...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Keokuk County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Keokuk County, IA
City
Sigourney, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: 2022 Washington County Fair Queen Announced

Katie Leichty of Wayland was named Washington County Fair Queen Sunday night, Maddie Peiffer was named Princess, and Ally Rees was named Miss Congeniality. Grace Coble, Zoe Fisher, Taylor Garman, Halli Hershberger, Alex Murphy, and Abby Renoux were also contestants for this year’s fair queen. Leichty is the daughter of Loran and Chris Leichty. Listen to KCII throughout this week for results from the 2022 Washington County Fair.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Stewart Elementary Awarded Grant for Healthy Snacks

Stewart Elementary School in Washington has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the State of Iowa for fresh fruits and vegetables. The award was announced at the July 13th School Board meeting in Brighton by Washington Schools Super Intendant Willie Stone. Stone says that this grant will go a long...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Queen Contest Preview

The Washington County Fair at the Washington Fairgrounds is open this Sunday. The Washington County Queen Contest will cap off the day’s festivities at 7 pm at the Community Center. For this year’s competition, nine high school girls from around the county will compete for the title. The master of ceremonies for the night will be Miss Rodeo Iowa Emma Bair of Keokuk County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Last Day to Register for Ukulele Camp

The Happy Ukulele Group (HUG) will host a group camp at Marr Park on Saturday, July 16th, for regular members and non-members alike. The camp will begin at 5 pm and will have food, drinks, ukulele playing, and singing around the campfire. Those interested in the event need to pre-register before it begins by contacting the Washington Public Library.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Thanksgiving in July

The United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties is encouraging the community to participate in the Thanksgiving in July Community Wide Food Drive program. This is a program where individuals or businesses conduct their local food drive with the intention of restocking the local food pantries. The food pantries will...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Chief Wapello Days

Chief Wapello Days is in full swing. The event started on July 14 and wraps up tonight. Today’s events include; a 5k Color Run, 10th Annual Antique Tractor Show, a cruise-in, and parade just to name a few. The Wapello Pro Rodeo starts at 4 p.m.and tonight is First...
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Board Wraps Up Fiscal Year with Record Revenue

The Washington County Conservation Board is finishing its fiscal year. The year of ‘21-’22 has been a successful year with strong trending revenues. Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus breaks down those trends, “I’m very happy that we’ve continued a really strong trend that we’ve had for a long time here in Conservation, where some of the things I’m really proud of was we can actually hang our hat on having record revenue for our campground. Three of the last four years we’ve actually had record revenue. The strong trend like that is great, but we also had record revenues for our shelter rentals, and then also for our program fees, so like just different programs that we’ve done with our environmental education, record revenues with all three of these, which is great.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Johnson County handing out payments from Direct Assistance Program funds

Money raised will benefit Angels Park, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and the Elizabeth Collins Foundation Community Mission. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about cities getting hit by cyberattacks. Iowa City to revert downtown pick-up and drop-off spaces to metered parking. Updated: 6 hours ago.
kciiradio.com

Mary E. (Graber) Schrock

A funeral service for 95-year old Mary E. (Graber) Schrock will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday July 20, 2022 at the Fairview Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes website and Facebook page. Burial will be in Sheron Bethel Cemetery Wednesday Morning at 9:45am. Visitation will Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 1-4 then 6-8 PM at the Fairview Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice. Yoder Powell Funeral home is caring for Mary and her Family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
KALONA, IA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Appliance Manufacturer Announces $140 Million Iowa Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Wisconsin manufacturer of high-end kitchen appliances...
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes $8.3 million industrial sale in Iowa

Stan Johnson Company completed the sale of a single-tenant industrial building leased to Dieomatic Incorporated, a subsidiary of automotive supplier Magna International, in Montezuma, Iowa. The 194,267-square-foot manufacturing building is located at 403 S. 8th St. in Montezuma. Rob Gemerchak of Stan Johnson Company represented the seller, a New York-based...
iheart.com

Search Underway for Missing Child at Palisades-Kepler State Park

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The search for a missing child last seen in the Cedar River continues today. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they responded to reports of the missing child just after 3pm Wednesday. Reports say the child went into the water and began to struggle at Palisades-Kepler State Park. First responders started to search for the child Wednesday evening and closed park entrances.
kniakrls.com

Iowa State Patrol Identifies Those Involved in 163 Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has identified those involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 163 between Pella and Otley Saturday afternoon. Harold Jay Gorter, 72, of Otley, was killed when he was thrown from his tractor by the impact coming from a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41 year old Chad Thomas Birkenholtz, also of Otley.
OTLEY, IA

