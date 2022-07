ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Midtown Starbucks lovers were left having to look for caffeine elsewhere Sunday as baristas picketed outside of the Howell Mill store. “People are struggling to meet the requirements to get insurance, to reap different benefits like the school benefits that they proudly say they offer us then make it to where we can’t achieve enough hours to get those benefits,” said Snow, an employee of the store.

