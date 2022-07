Law enforcement officials are searching for a 56-year-old man incarnated at the Delta Correctional Facility who escaped while at an assigned community worksite on Saturday. Timothy O'Brien escaped after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. His last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., Colorado Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO