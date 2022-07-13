ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines' plans to connect the riverwalk with the Capitol

By Jason Clayworth
 4 days ago
Des Moines is trying to buy five blocks of abandoned railroad tracks near downtown's East Court Avenue.

Why it matters: The project would help connect the Principal Riverwalk with the State Capitol grounds, the East Village and Market District.

  • It would also improve walkability, which is part of a larger DSM goal.

State of play: The abandoned line runs east from the foot of the Union Railroad Pedestrian Bridge at East First Street near police headquarters to East Sixth Street.

  • Much of the abandoned railroad line in that area is currently leased for parking.
  • In June, the DSM City Council gave city staffers authorization to proceed with acquisition efforts.

What's next: Acquisition costs are estimated at $1.5 million and should be completed this year, city engineer Steve Naber told Axios Tuesday.

  • Recreational amenities will be planed after the land is purchased as part of a future project that will include "significant private funding solicitation," Ben Page, DSM Parks and Recreation director, told Axios this week.

Of note: The use of eminent domain is an option city staff could consider if the property's owner, Norfolk Southern, is unwilling to sell the property.

  • Company representatives did not speak at June's city council meeting and did not respond to questions from Axios on Tuesday.
  • The City has not received any objections from Norfolk, Naber said Tuesday.

ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

