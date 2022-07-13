‘Black Mirror’ Cast Revealed: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz Join New Season (EXCLUSIVE)
By Manori Ravindran
SFGate
4 days ago
A new cast has signed on for the next season of “Black Mirror,” Variety can reveal. Netflix’s hit anthology series is gearing up for its long-awaited return and has lined up a star cast for Season 6. The show is now believed to be in production....
Lily Allen (“How to Build a Girl”) and Freema Agyeman (“Doctor Who”) are set to star in Sky Original comedy “Dreamland.”. “Dreamland” is based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA-winning short of the same name about “secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.”
A drama exploring the collapse of Barings Bank and the man at the center of the scandal, trader Nick Leeson, is in the works at All3Media-backed Story Films. The four-part drama “The Man Who Broke The Bank” (working title) for an as yet unnamed major U.K. broadcaster, charts the meteoric rise and fall of the plasterer’s son from Watford who secretly hid losses of more than £800 million (then $1.4 billion) in the early to mid-1990s in Singapore, leading to the collapse of one of Britain’s oldest merchant banks.
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
As the title character of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Lesley Manville charms nearly everyone she encounters: homeless men on the streets of Paris, the heads of the Dior fashion house (including Christian Dior himself), models, dressmakers and racehorse track operators. Even the more snobbish people she encounters eventually find themselves taken in by Ada, a kindhearted but tough English cleaning lady who — following the devastating news that her missing-in-action husband has been declared dead by the British army — makes it her life’s mission to acquire a Dior dress and live out her dreams of glamour.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
From Bennifer to Benniforever. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married Saturday in Las Vegas, the actress/pop star has confirmed. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the JLo, Sunday evening. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday - all of us wanting the same thing - for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."
Britney Spears turned to Instagram Friday to do something fans haven’t seen her do in a long time: Sing. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” Spears wrote. In between sorting loads of laundry, Spears recorded herself delivering a “different...
After a slow boil first season, “Dark Winds” ends with a bang — quite literally. The finale wraps up the case of the armored truck robbery that underlaid the six episode first season of AMC’s neo-noir series, which took its plot from Tony Hillerman’s 1978 novel “Listening Woman.” The episode ends with Navajo police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) in a tense stand-off in a cave where the two robbers were hiding their money and their hostages. And after plenty of twists and turns — including the revelation that Joe’s FBI ally Witover (Noah Emmerich) was actually allied with the robbers the entire time — the stand-off concludes with Jim and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) setting off explosives to bury the money and the bodies in the cave.
After dominating the box office last weekend, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has two challengers standing in its way: “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” Luckily for Thor, these two should be easier opponents than Loki, Thanos or Gorr the God Butcher.
